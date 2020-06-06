SC mayoral candidate uses racial slur on social media post

An Upstate mayoral race plunged into controversy this week after a candidate used a racial slur on social media.

Harold Tennihill, one of three people vying to become mayor of Pelzer in Anderson County, posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday a live performance by the band Linkin Park, writing “All lives matter” above it.

During an exchange, he was asked “what ALL LIVES MATTER means if it does not include Black Lives?”

Tennihill responded with the derogatory term for blacks, saying “they come in all colors, even if their light’s go out it matters to someone.”

Tennihill is in a three-way race with mayor pro tempore Will Ragland and Margaret Jamison to replace Roger Scott, who retired late last year. The election to lead the town of 1,400 about a half-hour south of Greenville is July 14.

While Tennihill’s page remains public and the exchange is still posted, that particular response has been deleted, but several people concerned about his use of the term shared a screenshot with The Post and Courier.

Tennihill did not respond to a Facebook request seeking comment, and efforts to reach him by phone on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Tennihill told The Greenville News he used the remark in the Facebook post but he is not a racist.

“Do I regret it? Yes, I do,” the newspaper quoted Tennihill as saying. “Because I’m dealing with babies. I’m dealing with people that don’t have an open mind.”

His comments come amid heightened racial tensions following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide calls for equality and justice.

Alana Anton, an activist who lives in nearby Anderson, projected images of Tennihill’s Facebook comments onto the side of an abandoned hospital in Pelzer Friday night, sharing them to her own social media accounts.

“I just don’t think these people should be able to hide, just because they live in a small town. I saw an amazing opportunity right down the road from me, and I think it’s very important that small towns aren’t intimidated to stand up,” she said.

Ragland used his own Facebook page to denounce Tennihill’s use of the term.

“I vehemently condemn this language. It has no place in any conversation, for any reason,” he said on Thursday. “This is not leadership – THIS IS APPALLING. I hate that this type of behavior still exists, and in public forums by candidates for public office.”