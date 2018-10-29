COLUMBIA — The two candidates for South Carolina lieutenant governor presented different visions for the state Monday night, a Republican who said economic development and a positive attitude would help the state and a Democrat who said not enough is being done to make South Carolinians healthier and better educated.
So far their potential future bosses have done all the talking in debates. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has touted Travelers Rest accountant Pamela Evette as an accomplished businesswoman. Democratic state Rep. James Smith says state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster could step in to the governor's office herself from day one.
This time, it was Evette and Norrell's turn. Their debate was the first ever for running mates of governors since voters approved a joint ticket in 2012.
Experience
Running for elected office for the first time, Evette cast her lack of political experience as an asset — particularly as a complement to McMaster, who has spent decades involved in South Carolina politics.
"I want to take my fresh set of eyes and what I've learned in my time in business to Columbia and join the governor's winning team," she said.
Norrell, who has served in the General Assembly since 2013, retorted that she finds it funny when candidates argue for the benefits of inexperience and argued her background in the Statehouse will prepare her for the job from the beginning.
"If you need to get your car worked on, are you going to go to somebody who's never worked on a car because they might have a fresh idea about how to fix your car?" Norrell said. "No, you're going to go to somebody who's worked on a car before because they're going to know how to do it."
Jobs and attitude
In response to criticism from Norrell about wage growth and labor workforce participation rates, Evette said the jobs of governor and lieutenant governor require being both a leader and a cheerleader, promoting the state's attributes to attract businesses and people.
"Why talk about what things are going wrong?" Evette said. "I say let's focus on what's going good. Increasing economic development will help with all the other challenges we have in our state."
Norrell argued that focusing on the unemployment rate and job growth without considering how migration to the state is affecting those numbers clouds the bigger picture.
"That is just sticking your head in the sand and pretending things are OK when they are really not," Norrell said.
Medicaid
As with Smith, Norrell said their top priority for health care will be expanding Medicaid, which South Carolina has rejected for years under Republican leadership due to concerns about the impact it would have on the state budget.
Norrell noted that the state would not have to pay in for the first few years, and after that only at a 1-to-9 ratio match with the federal government.
"Then, our citizens will be so accustomed to having health care coverage, that the pressure will be so great to fund it," Norrell said.
Evette argued that line of thinking would terrify every accountant in the state.
"The bill is coming and we'll figure out how to pay for it when it gets here," Evette said of Norrell's argument.
What's going unspoken, Evette argued, is that the end result will either be that funds getting taken from other programs or taxes will need to be raised.
Education
While Evette said that attracting businesses to poorer areas of the state will help revitalize them, Norrell argued that it wouldn't work unless education improves.
"I have not heard one thing from Henry McMaster about how he is going to invest in public education to make sure that our students and our families are prepared for today's jobs and the jobs of tomorrow," Norrell said.
Evette countered that issues in the classroom have more to do with burdensome paperwork than the amount of money that the state is spending.
"You would think from what we hear that pay is the No. 1 reason for teacher shortage, but when sit down with teachers, what they'll tell you, it's teacher burnout," Evette said. "It's the fact that they now have so much regulation put into their day-to-day."
Women
Whichever candidate wins will become just the second female lieutenant governor in South Carolina history, following Nancy Stevenson, who served under Gov. Dick Riley from 1979 to 1983.
Evette said the diversity of their ticket is "wonderful" because it will help craft the best ideas, but she said the campaign did not find want to emphasize the fact that she's a woman.
"We wanted to concentrate on issues and qualifications and what we could bring to the ticket, and not so much our gender," Evette said.
Norrell said she's experienced several female firsts in her career including being the city attorney for two towns.
"I appreciate so much the trailblazing women who came before me, but I hope that my daughter and Pamela's daughter are able to grow up and come into being in a state where being the first female anything is no longer a thing," Norrell said.