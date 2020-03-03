SC legislators were mad enough to propose firing USC's trustees. Now that anger is fading.

COLUMBIA — Statehouse anger over last year's presidential search at the University of South Carolina seems to have waned, but whether trustees keep their seats remains in question.

A legislative screening panel advanced the names of every candidate seeking a spot to the board of the state's largest college. They included the seven incumbents looking to stay following the divisive hiring of retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen, which prompted an investigation by the university's accreditors.

"Maybe anger's subsided, but the concern has not," Senate President Harvey Peeler, who leads the panel, said Tuesday after the votes.

Bills, including one sponsored by Peeler, that would fire current USC trustees and cut the size of the board in half have stalled in subcommittee, and a special Senate panel set up last year to probe the search has never met.

USC board candidate screening gave lawmakers a chance to air some concerns about the college's leadership in the wake of the troubled presidential search.

The screening panel asked trustees how they voted on Caslen and whether they felt any political pressure. Legislators repeatedly noted they took issue with last year's presidential search process, not Caslen himself.

The board hired Caslen in July on an 11-8 tally several months after deciding not to vote on any of the four finalists following campus protests. Critics believed Caslen, who ran the U.S. Military Academy for five years, did not have enough major higher education experience to run a school with eight campuses and 51,000 students.

The decision came after Gov. Henry McMaster, an ex officio member of the board, called trustees to lobby for the retired three-star Army general. USC's accreditors ultimately found evidence of "undue influence" by McMaster but did not sanction the school.

Chuck Allen, a former Gamecock football star and a trustee since 2008, said Caslen would have won the job in April but the board deferred to its longest-serving members, who urged their colleagues not to proceed with a divided vote. In hindsight, that caused a bigger mess, and the rancor that followed caused Allen to flip his "yes" vote for Caslen into a "no" vote, he said.

"It got messy, that's for sure, and that's regretful," said Allen, an attorney from Anderson who faces the most challengers, at three. "It was so messy and so detrimental, I could not say it was in the best interest of the university at the time."

Fourteen people are vying for eight spots on the USC board, including four incumbents running unopposed. The screening panel found all of them "qualified" for the job and sent their applications to the full Legislature, which will likely vote sometime next month.

Peeler said after the hearings it isn't the screening committee's job to micromanage USC's board.

"Individually, are they qualified? Yes," the Gaffney Republican said of the incumbents. "As a group, there’s concern."

All 170 lawmakers will vote on college trustees next month. Some lawmakers have said they could toss all USC board incumbents, who include a law partner of the House speaker, the wife of a legislator and the board's only African American member.

"I've heard that conversation," Peeler said.

While USC was not sanctioned by accreditors, the state's flagship university is under monitoring and must submit a report with changes to halt outside pressures by September. The board agreed to a series of changes last month, including forming a special governance committee.

"It's a black eye on our state," Rep. Bill Whitmire, R-Walhalla, said before abstaining from voting on the first USC trustee before the screening panel.

Miles Loadholt, a trustee for almost 24 years, was the only USC candidate not advanced on a unanimous vote, even though he's running unopposed.

"It’s a real shame we’ve come to this. You could’ve avoided this many months ago if you’d made a decision on a president and not backed out of it," Whitmire told Loadholt, who voted "no" on Caslen.

Whitmire threatened to abstain from voting on all USC incumbents but he changed his mind, saying the other trustees were more candid than Loadholt.

The votes against the Barnwell attorney involved his answers to questions about improving diversity on USC's campus, rather than the presidential search.

Less than 10 percent of students at USC's main campus in Columbia are African American, according to the latest data from the state Commission on Higher Education.

Rep. John King was among two legislators who asked all candidates how they planned to improve those numbers.

"He didn’t realize it was an issue and that bothered me," said King, D-Rock Hill. "He’s been there 24 years and can’t recognize there’s a diversity issue at USC? We need to bring someone on with a new lens."

He stressed that his questions on how incumbents voted last July weren't about Caslen.

"The president they have now is doing an amazing job from what I see," he added. "I have no problem with him being president. It’s the process."