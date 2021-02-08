SC legislators weighing how to get COVID-19 vaccine to teachers without bumping seniors

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators are trying to find a way to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and get their students back inside classrooms without cutting the line ahead of seniors.

Efforts to save the last two months of the school year are at a critical juncture. If legislation that ties vaccination access to mandated in-person instruction does not win support in coming days, the school year could be over before classroom doors fully open.

Options amid limited vaccine supplies include opening eligibility only to teachers 50 and older — as West Virginia has done — or concentrating on vaccinating staff in the younger grades where virtual learning is most problematic.

"There is a way to accomplish both things, if we're creative," Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said Feb. 8 about getting classrooms reopened without bumping seniors from their vaccination appointment slots.

Key to finding a middle ground at the Statehouse could be diverting nearly 38,000 extra doses from long-term care facilities to teachers.

As of last week, the federal government still held those vials. And the state's public health agency, which had overestimated the doses needed for long-term care, was unsure about potential federal rules on redistributing them.

But they could go a long way in vaccinating educators willing to get a shot. An estimated 74,000 people who work in K-12 public schools statewide, 60 percent of the total, are currently willing to roll up their sleeve, according to a survey by the state Department of Education.

The Senate will resume debate Feb. 9 on a measure requiring all K-12 employees who want a shot to be fully vaccinated within 30 days — a herculean feat considering the two doses needed for full immunization must be given three to four weeks apart. Then by March 22, all districts would have to offer full weeks of in-classroom learning.

While difficult, classrooms must reopen, said the bill's sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.

"We're in danger of losing a generation of children," he said. "I don't know how we recover from that."

The problem, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, is that making it happen would require putting seniors on hold and diverting all doses toward the K-12 effort for two weeks.

"If someone's been waiting six or eight or 10 weeks, you can easily add a couple of weeks onto that current wait time" for an appointment, Nick Davidson, DHEC's senior deputy for public health, told senators Feb. 4. "We would have to do rescheduling, yes. It's simply because there's not enough vaccine."

Also, people who've already received their first shots may not be able to get their second one in the recommended timeframe, depending on where they got it, Davidson said.

Those scenarios explain why Gov. Henry McMaster adamantly opposes the idea — a stance applauded by the AARP.

"There should be no confusion" on prioritizing seniors, AARP state Director Teresa Arnold said.

The Republican governor continues to push districts to offer a full week of face-to-face learning, as he has since last summer, but calls it unconscionable to put teachers ahead of seniors who are far more susceptible to getting seriously ill and dying of COVID-19.

An additional 309,000 seniors ages 65 to 69 became eligible for vaccination Feb. 8, adding to the 630,000 seniors 70 and older who have been able to sign up since Jan. 13.

In all, 1.3 million South Carolinians are on the eligibility list, which also includes long-term care residents and health care workers eligible since the vaccines began arriving in mid-December. As of Sunday, about 418,000 people had received at least a first shot, according to DHEC.

Some providers are already making appointments for seniors more than a month out, Davidson said.

"Nobody disagrees with teachers being vaccinated," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill. "But the question is the ability to do it, and are you supplanting teachers with those with much higher morbidity rates?"

The Rock Hill Republican agrees with McMaster. If the Senate sends the House a bill that vaccinates teachers by "pushing the most vulnerable in our society down the list," Simrill will argue to defeat it.

Of the 7,690 South Carolinians to die of COVID-19, 82 percent of them were 65 and older, according to DHEC.

But the proposal could split the House's GOP majority. Whether the idea goes anywhere in that chamber will come down to the details.

"Teachers are essential workers. I'd support moving them up," said Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, chairwoman of the House K-12 education panel. "But we have to honor those who have appointments."

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, is working on his own proposal that would add educators to the eligibility list without any mandates on how quickly they can get both shots. Regardless, districts would be required to open all classrooms within a month.

"I recognize there are no good answers here. We're trying to come up with the least worst answer," he said. "We're doing more damage with kids not being in the classroom than the potential threat of them going back."

A Calhoun County Democrat, Ott represents one of two rural school districts where students haven't returned since schools closed statewide last March.

But that will change soon, following pushes by state Superintendent Molly Spearman. Calhoun County plans to bring elementary students back four days a week, starting next week. Lee County is starting to offer one day weekly of in-person learning.

McMaster and Spearman both point to a growing body of research that shows classrooms can operate safely without teachers being vaccinated. The data shows cases that are found in schools overwhelmingly aren't contracted there, and when they are, students aren't the ones spreading the virus.

Also newly aiding McMaster's months-old arguments are Democratic voices across the nation.

Amid spats over resuming in-person learning in some of the nation's largest school systems, including Chicago and San Francisco, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 3 that vaccinating teachers "is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools."