SC legislators spending millions on parks and other places for locals to play outdoors

COLUMBIA — Ballfields for students with disabilities, an outdoor amphitheater and city greenways are among the public recreation projects South Carolina taxpayers are funding through the state budget.

Legislators inserted more than $13 million on public spots for outdoor fun and exercise into the spending package that took effect July 1, all of which easily survived Gov. Henry McMaster's veto pen. They account for dozens of the so-called earmarks funneled through state agencies at legislators' request.

In all, McMaster struck 226 of them totaling $152.5 million, saying that — while they may be worthwhile — there's no explanation to taxpayers of what's being funded or assurances the money will be spent as intended.

But legislators say the parks are an example of how earmarks are really state investments in communities and their residents.

The spending "serves to improve the qualify of life for people across the state, most importantly in rural counties. A lot of these parks are in rural areas that don't have the tax base to provide that on their own," said the House's chief budget writer, Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter.

As for ballfields and other athletic facilities, "that's the tourism in the rural areas of South Carolina," Smith said, noting they often draw tournaments that bring people in who spend money locally.

Designations legislators requested for their districts include $50,000 to complete a park in the Greenwood County town of Hodges; $250,000 for a tennis center in Lee County; $350,000 for improvements to Dolly Cooper Park along the Saluda River in the Greenville suburb of Powdersville; and $500,000 to extend a walking and biking trail in downtown Columbia on an old rail line.

The ability-inclusive Miracle Park in Rock Hill is getting $500,000. Slated to open in August, it will feature a playground and ballfields accommodating wheelchairs and other special needs. Colleton County is getting $450,000 for a Miracle baseball league for children with disabilities.

One of the larger local allocations, $1.5 million, is going to Goose Creek to help the city put a partial shell over its outdoor amphitheater, extending the public's use of a venue for high school band performances and other free concerts, said GOP Rep. Joe Daning, who sponsored the spending.

"It's just a good cultural thing to do," said the former Goose Creek city councilman. "The shell will protect them from the weather."

Other earmarks were added to ensure state-owned parks get much-needed upgrades that otherwise weren't on the to-do list for South Carolina's tourism agency.

Rep. Dennis Moss, R-Gaffney, secured $600,000 total for three state parks: Kings Mountain and Lee County, among the 16 state parks built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression; and Dreher Island, which actually spans three islands in Lake Murray.

None are in his district, but the avid camper and equestrian said he noticed during visits that their campgrounds need work.

"I just see some need for some of these little parks the average John Doe goes to," said Moss, a member of the nonprofit South Carolina Horsemen's Council, noting Kings Mountain and Lee County are among the few state parks with equestrian trails.

"That's not near enough for what they need, but it will help," he said.

One earmark sponsored by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, is intended to drive interest, literally, to parks across the state.

The $400,000, requested by the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust, will create an interactive platform people can access on their computer or smartphone to plan a trip to the state's dozens of Revolutionary War battlefields, said Stavrinakis, who leads the Ways and Means subcommittee that writes the budget for the state's Archives and History Department.

"Exposing South Carolinians and any visitor to that state history is all positive and benefits our state, on top of the tourism benefits," he said, adding it will hopefully prompt visits to rural areas. "Everybody knows about Charleston and Horry County and Beaufort. We obviously invest a lot in those areas. This is an opportunity to expand that tourism reach into areas that need it."

More Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes were fought on South Carolina soil than in almost any other state, but even most South Carolinians don't know that. The budget separately sent $1.5 million to a commission legislators created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's birth.