SC legislators have $861 million more available to spend or save for potential downturn

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators have an additional $861 million available to spend or set aside after the state's economic advisers issued new projections Monday.

The updated forecast follows last week's announcement that the 2019-20 fiscal year ended June 30 with a $775 million surplus, which is supposed to be limited to one-time spending. The advisers predict an additional $86 million in recurring revenue, meaning it's available for continued expenses, such as state employee pay raises.

Monday's revised estimate is what legislators were waiting on to decide how to proceed with writing a state spending plan for the fiscal year that started July 1. They could also opt to spend none of the increase for at least a few more months, or spend part of it while putting the bulk in a rainy day account as a cushion in case the economy worsens.

The Board of Economic Advisors could make adjustments at its Nov. 10 meeting, depending on whether Congress passes another round of COVID-19 aid, what's in it and how fast — or slow — industries rebound.

"We're going to keep hoping for the best but plan for a little bit more difficult times for the time being," said Frank Rainwater, director of the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

The Senate Finance Committee will begin taking testimony Tuesday on crafting a budget for the current fiscal year. While its chairman, Hugh Leatherman, has said he intends to write a new spending plan, House leaders haven't decided what option to take.

State government is still operating at 2019-20 spending levels, as per a resolution legislators passed in May that ensured services continued and employees kept getting paid when the new fiscal year started July 1.

At the time, legislators said it was impossible to craft a new spending plan amid such unprecedented uncertainty. They scheduled a special session in September, in hopes the economic outlook would be clearer then.

But Gov. Henry McMaster has asked legislators not to create a budget as planned, but instead wait at least until they return in January for the next regular session.

Though the state's economy was far better than expected from April through June, the advisors further decreased expected tax collections for 2020-21 by $52.1 million, mostly because they expect sales taxes as well as entry fees for tourist attractions to stay down. That's on top of the $702 million reduction they made in the spring, after the pandemic caused waves of closures worldwide.

They're now expecting $9.5 billion to come into state coffers this fiscal year, down from their initial estimate last November of $10.25 billion. While that's a decline from the year that just wrapped up, it's still more than the $9.4 billion collected in the general fund from July 2018 to June 2019.

In adopting the latest changes for 2020-21, members of the advisory board praised forecasters as taking a conservative approach.

"Cautiousness is key here since all of our crystal balls are a bit foggy in what to expect in the coming months," said former Rep. Alan Clemmons, a Myrtle Beach attorney who was appointed to the fiscal affairs board in July after he stepped down from his House seat.