SC legislators agree to $10.7B spending plan with 2.5% raise for all state employees

COLUMBIA — The budget compromise legislators agreed to June 17 provides every K-12 teacher at least a $1,000 pay hike, all state employees a 2½ percent raise, and law enforcement officers an additional boost.

A joint House-Senate panel voted unanimously to advance the $10.7 billion spending package for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The full Legislature returns for a special session next week to approve the deal and send it to Gov. Henry McMaster.

"This is a great budget that focuses on teachers and education, workforce training, infrastructure and law enforcement," House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said. "There's a real concentration on the core functions of government and there are tremendous investments in these areas."

The budget deal puts $100 million toward school construction in poor, rural areas that lack the ability to pay for it through local property taxes; $15 million of that can be used to incentivize the merging of tiny districts. And it spends $34 million to expand full-day, state-paid kindergarten for poor 4-year-olds throughout the state.

The $1,000-per-teacher salary boost, costing $72 million, is in addition to the normal pay bump teachers receive for an additional year of experience. The budget covers those so-called step increases with a $65 million increase in per-pupil funding. However, the state stops paying for those steps, which average 2 percent, at 23 years in the classroom.

Bus drivers should also see a raise, though likely minimal. The budget spends $4.2 million for a 5 percent boost in what the state sends school districts for drivers' minimum hourly pay, which ranges this school year from $7.85 to $11.55. What bus drivers actually make depends on how much districts add with local property taxes.

Other increases for K-12 public schools include $114 million for instructional materials, to ensure the textbooks and software teachers use actually align with what they're supposed to be teaching. And it spends an additional $34 million on public charter schools to cover increased enrollment and the opening of new schools.

Public colleges collectively get an additional $40 million as a way to ensure they don't increase tuition.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

That's in addition to more than $500 million in one-time cash split between universities, two-year colleges and technical schools for general maintenance and renovations.

"You could almost call it an education budget, there were so many things we did for education this year," Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said. "This budget will continue to move our state forward."

As for state employee raises, the budget negotiators split the difference between the House and Senate versions. The House plan passed earlier this month provided a 3 percent cost-of-living raise across all state agencies, while the Senate proposal provided 2 percent. So they agreed to spend $60 million on a 2½ percent raise for all employees.

State law enforcement agencies, which are struggling to keep officers and fill vacancies, will receive millions more for bigger pay increases aimed at boosting their ranks.

Senators agreed to spend up to $23.25 million to buy 23 acres on James Island that has operated as a Catholic convent for decades. The House added that spending earlier this month after lawmakers learned about the opportunity to buy the waterfront property and preserve it for generations to come.

The plan also spends $200 million to pay for improvements at the Port of Charleston, as a first of a multi-phase funding effort.

In February, the state Senate approved a proposal to borrow $550 million toward the project in North Charleston. But that idea went nowhere in the House, after it became clear the state's economy was far rosier than anticipated.

"We paid cash on the port rather than use a bond bill," Smith said. "Fortunately, our revenues allowed us to make an investment in the port, which is the economic engine of the state."