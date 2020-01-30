COLUMBIA — Republican state Rep. Bobby Cox withdrew his name Thursday from leading the state's new Department of Veterans Affairs after discovery of a law that says a legislator cannot run a state agency created while he is in office.

Cox removed his name from contention more than a month after Gov. Henry McMaster nominated the 39-year-old freshman legislator and former Army Ranger.

A state law dating to 1937 says no legislator can be elected or appointed to lead an agency created during his term. Cox could not be appointed until at least January 2021 when his term ends.

Cox, of Greer, was among legislators who voted unanimously last year to create the new Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I have been made aware of a South Carolina statute that would preclude me from accepting this position under current circumstances," Cox wrote in his letter to McMaster, adding he's withdrawing "with great respect for the rule of law."

He continued, "South Carolina veterans are the heartbeat of our state. They deserve the very best and they need leadership now. I hope and pray that whomever you choose to lead the agency will do everything in his or her power to help our veterans succeed."

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor knows Cox would "make an exceptional secretary of the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs, but because of a technicality surrounding his eligibility," he's withdrawn "so that a secretary can be confirmed without delay and get to work for our state’s veterans."

McMaster will send a new name to the Senate for confirmation soon, Symmes said.

The governor and his staff have apologized to Cox for "not catching this issue during the selection process," he said.

"It's disappointing," Cox told The Post and Courier. "This is such a new department that the law wasn't a part of usual check. It was an oversight."

The freshman lawmaker made national news in 2017 when he literally jumped into his first political race by skydiving into his announcement. He defeated a GOP incumbent in the 2018 primary.

Cox was expected to sail through confirmation. The Citadel graduate served four combat tours in Iraq before leaving active duty in 2015 and is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve.

But his first hearing was canceled hours before its scheduled start Tuesday morning. Cox told The Post and Courier it was due to a scheduling conflict with senators.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, an attorney who sits on the Senate's veterans committee, said the hearing was canceled after the law was found.

"The Governor’s Office should have looked at the law before they offered the appointment. It’s as simple as that," said the Columbia Democrat, noting he studied the law after a fellow senator asked him about it.

"I don’t see any wiggle room here. I don’t see any way around this statute. It’s clearly prohibitive. I’m sort of shocked the Governor’s Office didn’t vet it before they appointed him," he said. "I think the guy’s qualified. I’d like to vote for him. I’d like for him to be the guy. But the law clearly won’t allow it."

McMaster was confident of Cox's confirmation as late as a week ago when he recognized the Greenville Republican as the new agency's leader during the governor's televised State of the State address.

"We must ensure that our veterans — and their dependents – receive the benefits and services that they have earned over a lifetime of protecting our country," McMaster said, noting the military-friendly state with eight major installations is home to more than 400,000 veterans.

"I was proud to work with the General Assembly to support legislation creating the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs to be led by a secretary to act as their advocate on the state and federal level," he said. "That man is here tonight."

McMaster already has other names to choose from.

Cox was among three finalists chosen after a six-month review by a panel of 12 people with military experience. At least 17 people applied.

The other finalists were retired Army Maj. Gen. Will Grimsley, a veteran with 33 years of experience, and S.C. National Guard Chief of Staff Ronald Taylor, the former director of Emergency Services and provost marshal for Fort Jackson.

Bill Bethea is chairman of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force, an agency that was consolidated with the VA after the new Cabinet position was created. He said Cox's withdrawal adds to the growing pains of setting up the new post.

"It's a big setback," Bethea said. "The new agency is not in a fully-functioning state because of the void in the leadership. We were enthusiastic about Bobby, but we'll have to see what's next."

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.