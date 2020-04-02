SC lawmakers will return to Columbia for one day next week to extend budget

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Legislature will reconvene to hold a brief session next Wednesday to extend current spending levels for state government until lawmakers are able to negotiate a longer-term plan after the threat from the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Both the S.C. Senate and S.C. House will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to announcements Thursday from Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, and House Clerk Charles Reid.

Lawmakers faced a May 14 deadline to draft and approve a resolution that will allow the Legislature to reconvene later this year, in addition to a June 30 deadline to extend the budget to ensure state government stays open during the health crisis.

Given those time pressures, Peeler said the state's public health professionals advised him that they should do the work "as soon as possible and as quickly as possible."

“This is not a decision made lightly," Peeler said. "The health of all of our citizens is our greatest concern and we will do what is necessary to combat the spread of this virus."

The decision was made over the protests of some rank-and-file lawmakers, who argued it would be better to wait until closer to May 14 to see if the rate of infections begins to slow by then.

They fear spreading the virus between lawmakers, as well as sending a confusing message to constituents who have been instructed to stay home.

In an email to House members and staff, Reid said the chamber will be "cleaned thoroughly" prior to the meeting, additional chairs will be brought in to allow lawmakers to spread out as much as possible and only essential House staff would be present.

The 2nd floor Statehouse lobby will be closed to the public, Reid said.