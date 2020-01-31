COLUMBIA — A major Upstate highway interchange could be named after President Donald Trump.

A pair of Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to name the intersection of Interstates 85 and 385 in Greenville County, one of the busiest in the state, in honor of the 45th president.

The bill cites Trump fighting "tirelessly to restore our American values and defeat the radical left" and being "under constant attack by anti-American politicians and the fake news media."

“There’s roads named after Barack Obama and that kind of stuff, and it’s just our saying ‘thank you’ to President Trump,” said Rep. Stewart Jones of Laurens, who co-sponsored the bill with Jonathon Hill of Townville. “We haven’t had a president like this in my entire lifetime, at least.”

South Carolina does not have a state road dedicated to Obama, according to state transportation records.

Trump carried South Carolina in 2016 with nearly 55 percent of the vote, but did even better in Greenville County, where almost 60 percent of people backed him.

With legislative approval, the spot where the busy highways meet would be called the “President Donald J. Trump Interchange.”

South Carolina’s General Assembly isn’t alone in looking for ways to show the president symbolic approval.

A Tennessee state representative has introduced legislation this week that would recognize CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news and condemns them for denigrating our citizens.”

Jones said the presidential interchange in South Carolina is a reflection of the state’s commitment to Trump’s conservative principles.

“He’s standing up for us, and we’re trying to help him drain the swamp,” Jones said.