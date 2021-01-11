SC lawmakers take some safety precautions, debate others for mid-pandemic session

COLUMBIA — When lawmakers return to the South Carolina Statehouse this week to begin the 2021 legislative session, most promise to wear masks and take other safety precautions, but some are still worried about the chances of spreading the coronavirus amid a still-raging pandemic.

The rate of new COVID cases will be considerably higher during the early weeks of this legislative session than it was when lawmakers suspended their 2020 work in March. Lawmakers have only reconvened since then for a few brief emergency sessions to deal with COVID relief and elections, as well as to reorganize for the upcoming session.

During their brief organizational meeting late last year, at least three lawmakers tested positive for the virus, further underscoring the need for caution as they resume for longer periods in 2021.

Coronavirus testing will again be available for all members and employees through the University of South Carolina, according to spokeswomen for Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville.

Some House members, including Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said they would support mandating masks for everyone in the House chamber, but Lucas said he would simply encourage all members to follow his lead by wearing one. All 46 senators have agreed to wear a mask, Peeler said.

They will receive some assistance to that end from a local business.

ZVerse, a Columbia-based digital manufacturing company, donated 200 boxes of face shields to members and staff in the House and Senate. The company began creating the face shields in March as the pandemic began to grip the country and has since produced 4 million of them, according to a statement provided to The Post and Courier.

John Carrington, founder and CEO of ZVerse, said they saw an opportunity to help lawmakers and staff stay healthy by providing two different types of face shields, one using a neck mount and another with a forehead mount.

"It is vital for our legislators to continue to operate as normally as possible to lead us through this crucial time period in the pandemic response," Carrington said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster is resisting calls from some lawmakers to make his annual State of the State address Wednesday evening a virtual event.

Top Senate Democrats wrote Monday in a letter to McMaster that upholding tradition "is simply not worth the destruction it could bring to our colleagues and their communities when they return home," noting that many lawmakers are older than 65, putting them at particular risk.

"In the midst of an ongoing pandemic it contradicts all common sense and scientific guidance to seat nearly 200 elected officials, yourself, staff, media, and others from across South Carolina in one room," wrote Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, and Deputy Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb, D-Greeleyville.

In response to the letter, McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor will still deliver the address Wednesday as scheduled, but his office "has been working with House and Senate staff for weeks now to limit the number of people in the chamber and to make sure that social distancing is possible."

During the address, state senators will sit in the balcony usually reserved for guests.

Other changes include new rules in the House to let members sit and vote in the chamber's balcony, allowing for more distancing, especially for those most at risk of complications. For at least the first few months of the session, legislative leaders are also not expected to issue invitations to any special groups or sports teams for recognition.