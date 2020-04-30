SC lawmakers set to return to Statehouse next month to fix budget stalemate

COLUMBIA — After a failed attempt to extend the state budget earlier this month, South Carolina lawmakers will return to Columbia in May to try to break the stalemate and ensure state government stays open during the coronavirus pandemic.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, and Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, announced Thursday that they would both call their members back to the Statehouse on May 12 for three days.

"We understand that the past weeks and months have been a challenging and unprecedented time for our state," Peeler and Lucas said in a joint letter to members. "Our regular legislative schedule, along with the schedules and plans of every South Carolinian, was halted abruptly and left unfinished.

"However, while the pandemic did not permit us to continue to meet as normal, the job of this legislature will not be left unfinished," they added. "Now, more than ever, the needs of the citizens of this state must be addressed and met."

The current budget runs until the end of June. But lawmakers also face a May 14 deadline to approve a resolution to adjourn that would establish how, when and why they might return later this year.

Lawmakers had initially hoped to quickly extend the budget at current spending levels in a one-day session in early April. But that effort devolved into a rancorous day of bickering between House leaders and a handful of senators over how to handle state-owned utility Santee Cooper, which some lawmakers are hoping to sell.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

If lawmakers did not act before May 14, Gov. Henry McMaster would have authority to reconvene the Legislature for his own reasons — a rarity in a state where the powerful legislative branch tends to avoid ceding control to the executive.

In a letter to Peeler and Lucas, McMaster offered to use that authority to call lawmakers back sometime between May 14 and June 30 to address the budget, reasoning that it would allow them to avoid risking the health of their members while the coronavirus pandemic is still rampant in the state.

But the now-scheduled return on May 12 indicates that fall-back option will not be necessary. Peeler told senators that he and Lucas plan to extend the adjournment deadline by two weeks until May 28.

With the coronavirus still a public health concern, Peeler and Lucas also told members they would take measures to ensure their safety, including cleaning the chambers, providing hand sanitizer and requiring social distancing. But Peeler encouraged senators to stay home if they think they might have the virus or are worried about contracting it.