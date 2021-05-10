SC lawmakers scramble to advance bills to Gov. McMaster's desk with 3 days left in session

COLUMBIA — With just three days remaining in South Carolina's regular legislative session, lawmakers will be scrambling this week to advance measures to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk — or at least keep them alive for upcoming special sessions.

By state law, the gavel falls at 5 p.m. May 13, ending the session that started 17½ weeks earlier.

But much work will carry over into next month's limited special sessions, primarily passing a state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

Legislators can also vote next month on compromises worked out between House members and senators — but only on bills that pass both chambers before this week ends.

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill characterized the final week as a game of "hurry up and wait," as legislators try to wrap up work in their chamber, while waiting to see what happens across the lobby.

"Buckle up," said the Rock Hill Republican. "It’s a lot of fast-paced action. There will be a flurry of activity. The question is how much you can work through."

Key questions this week include whether the House will agree to the Senate's version of a bill allowing people with concealed weapon permits to openly carry their handguns. And the Senate will consider agreeing to the House's tweaks to a measure aimed at resuming death penalty executions in South Carolina by making electrocution the default method, with the added option of a firing squad.

A majority vote in each chamber could send both GOP-backed bills to McMaster, who has made clear he'd sign them. Or they could be sent to groups of House members and senators who will try to hash out a compromise between the differing versions.

"It's a gamble," Simrill said about option two, as a compromise may never materialize.

Another bill poised for final passage with support across the political spectrum is aimed at preventing slow drivers from bunching up interstate traffic.

Drivers who lollygag in the left lanes could be fined up to $25 under the agreement tentatively worked out in a joint House-Senate committee. The Senate approved the compromise May 6. A "yes" vote in the House would send to McMaster the bill that also directs the state Department of Transportation to put signs along interstates telling slower drivers to move right.

Unlike in previous years, there's no single, top-priority bill that could come down to last-minute votes in the Senate.

"It will still be chaos," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. "But the last week this year could be more uneventful than usual because we tried very hard to get done what we wanted to get done before the last week. I intentionally left the last week as a cushion."

Advocates for a hate crime law in South Carolina want senators to take up a bill enhancing penalties for people convicted of violent crimes if they chose their victims because of their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. The measure would tack on up to five more years to their prison sentence.

While it advanced May 4 out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, allowing for floor debate this week, the margin was close. And nine GOP senators have officially contested the bill, blocking debate and giving it a near-zero chance of being taken up in the session's waning days.

However, that doesn't doom the legislation completely. It will remain on the Senate calendar for next year.

It is among bills that remain alive for next year at whatever point they are in the process when this week ends. Bills don't officially die, and must be refiled to start the process all over again, until the end of the 2022 session.

"Nothing dies, but it does for the year 2021," Simrill said about bills that don't pass both chambers by week's end.

One thing the House won't be doing this week is sending a new state spending package to the Senate.

"Normally, we'd be scrambling to have a budget back to them" before the regular session ends, Simrill said.

Senators had the benefit of crafting the more-than-$10 billion budget proposal after an update in the state's revenue projections that gave legislators $1.7 billion more to spend. So the House is largely starting over to craft a new plan, two months after it passed what Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith called a worst-case-scenario pandemic budget.

Legislators are expected to return for three short sessions next month to finalize a spending package for 2021-22 and take up McMaster's budget vetoes.

Special sessions will also be held this fall, meaning a busier-than-usual off-session. But those will be limited to redrawing legislative voting lines after getting decennial census data and debating how to spend hundreds of millions in federal COVID-19 aid.