COLUMBIA — An internal state Department of Public Safety report this month concluded a retired Highway Patrol administrator interfered in the 2014 arrest of a prominent Clemson booster, leaving some lawmakers wondering whether or not it contributed to the imminent departure of embattled director Leroy Smith.

“I think what we’re looking at here is a culture that was established and permitted under his leadership,” Gary Clary, a Clemson Republican and House Legislative Oversight Committee member, said. “I think the fact the governor pulls the trigger on not to reappoint Director Smith and this coming out in a similar time frame is probably more coincidental than anything, but it's another log on the fire.”

Smith on Tuesday said in an email to department staffers he wouldn’t be appointed to a third term by Gov. Henry McMaster when his is up on Feb. 1, 2020. He came to South Carolina in 2011 from Florida to serve in former Gov. Nikki Haley’s Cabinet.

The news came two weeks after the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility completed a probe into the actions of an Upstate captain stemming from the 2014 DUI arrest of a donor to Clemson University’s ITPAY athletic program.

On Nov. 14, investigators concluded that former Highway Patrol captain Stacey Craven intervened in the arrest, overstepping his bounds during the incident but rejecting two other claims involving personal enrichment and obstructing justice.

“Allegation sustained but employee retired while under investigation,” the 96-page report concluded.

Before the donor could be processed on a DUI and open-container charge by a trooper, Craven – the supervisor – came to the Pickens County jail and released the donor to his family. His DUI charge was dropped in April 2017.

The department’s findings came on the heels of an Oct. 7 conclusion by 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard that insufficient evidence existed to pursue criminal charges of misconduct in office or obstruction of justice. He was asked by 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins to investigate the claims against Craven.

“We make no findings as to whether Craven’s actions and lack of candor violated any departmental policies. That is a matter for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety,” Hubbard said.

Craven retired on Oct. 25. Highway Patrol Capt. R.K. Hughes said Craven had been with the agency for 30 years, and twice commanded Troop Three.

The Office of Professional Responsibility’s investigation centered around three allegations: Whether Craven inappropriately intervened in the 2014 arrest; whether doing so was an attempt to obtain “some sort of personal gain or benefit” and whether Craven was dishonest with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents during the inquiry.

The OPR didn’t sustain allegations that Craven misled SLED officials or interfered in the arrest to enrich himself.

Department officials declined to comment on the report, as did McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes.

Eddie Tallon, a Spartanburg Republican and former SLED agent, said he reviewed a summary of the OPR’s report and was troubled.

“I was very shocked that they could come back with the conclusion they came back with,” said Tallon, who chairs the House Legislative Oversight Committee’s law enforcement and criminal justice subcommittee. “The OPR report, as I see it, is centered around the allegations they wanted to look at.”

Tallon said the OPR probe stoked his concerns that some within the Highway Patrol are treated more favorably than others.

“It certainly gives me question about that,” he said.

Clary said he was reminded of a dramatic House Oversight Committee hearing in November 2017, when David Whatley, a 29-year Highway Patrol veteran, handed his resignation to Smith because of inconsistent discipline.

“It’s tough to walk away from something like this — something you love — but you have someone destroying it, and I can’t fix it, so I’m choosing to walk away,” Whatley said as he handed his resignation to Smith.

Clary said the OPR report reinforced Whatley’s assertion.

“There's a lot of outside influence of people that try to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Highway Patrol,” he said.

Tallon praised McMaster’s decision to move on from Smith.

“I think that the governor really stepped up and did what he thought was right, and I commend him for making this decision on not reappointing the director. The governor is very concerned about the morale of the troops,” Tallon said. “He knows that you can’t do you your job if you’re being micromanaged, and whoever his choice will be will be given that direction.”