COLUMBIA — The long-stalled completion of Interstate 526 got another delay Wednesday, but project supporters say they are moving ahead.
Lawmakers on a committee that approves all major state projects deferred a vote on a new contract between a state transportation panel and Charleston County to complete the project, instead taking the rare step of creating a subcommittee to review the county's financing plan.
The much-debated highway project was revived in January when the State Infrastructure Bank and Charleston County signed a new contract, which capped the bank’s share at $420 million, leaving the county to come up with the rest, plus the cost of any litigation. The difference, last estimated in 2015, is more than $300 million.
The chairman of the legislative Joint Bond Review Committee, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman, already voted against the new contract in one of his other roles as a member of the State Infrastructure Bank board.
The powerful Florence Republican said at the time that he is not opposed to the project but wants to do more "due diligence" on funding plans. Leatherman also sits on the panel led by Gov. Henry McMaster, State Fiscal Accountability Authority, that gives final approvals to all major state projects.
Charleston County Council voted Feb. 12 to appropriate $3.16 million to cover the county’s 50 percent share of preliminary work on I-526, through June.
The money, officials said, comes from unspent funds from the 2016 half-cent sales tax referendum — a decision opponents have criticized because the referendum did not mention the interstate project.
Despite Wednesday's decision, Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey said "everything is great," adding the county will continue to move ahead with the project.
"I don't even pretend to understand what the (Joint Bond Review Committee) does," Summey said. "We spent $3 million on the project last week. We continue to get bills from the S.C. (Department of Transportation) and we'll continue to pay them. We're moving right along."
State Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said last week that the preliminary work, which would lead to a final design of the roadway and construction, could take about three years.
McMaster is confident that the latest delay "will have no impact on 526 being completed," spokesman Brian Symmes said.
"This project has been years in the making and because of an unprecedented level of communication and coordination, we're closer to completing it than ever before," Symmes said.
The project, discussed since the 1980s, is intended to connect the current end of the interstate, at U.S. Highway 17 in West Ashley, to the end of the James Island connector at Folly Road, with connections on Johns Island.
Jason Crowley, communities and transportation program director at the Coastal Conservation League, which has long opposed the project on environmental and financial grounds, said he was pleased by Wednesday's move.
"Today was a good decision and good leadership by the chairman to create this extra source of scrutiny for this," Crowley said. "We have hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer resources that are being considered right now for a project that is not a statewide priority."
The new subcommittee will consist of state Sens. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, and Paul Campbell, R-Goose Creek; and state Reps. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston and Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill. Alexander will chair the panel.
Stavrinakis, a longtime supporter of the project, said he understands the hesitation from some of his colleagues.
"We would like to have just approved it today, but... doing due diligence is not something that anyone should be complaining about," Stavrinakis said. "I know it's frustrating. It's frustrating for me, too. I've been dealing with this for 20 years. So we want to get it moving, but it's a large commitment for everybody."