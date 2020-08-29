SC lawmakers pledged money to fight COVID-19. They're awaiting requests from DHEC.

COLUMBIA — In the bizarro world of 2020, South Carolina legislators of both parties are not only demanding that a state agency ask for more money but telling its leaders outright they will get whatever they need.

They've even repeatedly offered to publicly take the blame for historic underfunding. The money is available. Just ask.

It's a remarkable pitch from a GOP-controlled Legislature that has a default setting of cutting taxes. And it's uncommon that a state agency does not jump at the chance to spend money.

But the Department of Health and Environmental Control hasn't exactly been lickety split in its request for ramping up the fight against COVID-19. It's irritated legislators that instead of getting detailed plans for dramatically increasing testing, ASAP, and getting results quicker, they're hearing over and over a defense of what's happened so far.

"You've got to give us specific answers and proposals to help you. Otherwise, we're going to stay where we're at," state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, told DHEC officials a month ago. "You need to let the buck stop right here. If you don’t tell us, we can’t get results."

Later in the hearing, he interjected, "I don’t want to hear every state is facing these challenges. Am I making myself clear?"

Two weeks later, the Senate panel released a list of what should be done to identify who's infected with the virus that doesn't even sicken roughly half of those who get it, before they unknowingly spread the disease to others who could get seriously ill or die.

More than 2,500 South Carolinians have died of COVID-19 since DHEC diagnosed the first cases in early March.

At the top of the panel's recommendations are testing at least 10 percent of the state's population monthly — double the number tested in July — widespread use of simpler, saliva-based tests to help reach that goal, and funding whatever it takes to get there through the $668 million remaining in federal COVID-19 aid.

Senators start putting together a spending plan for that money over the next week. They're still waiting on DHEC to lay out its plan and attach dollar figures to it.

State Sen. Tom Davis, who led the testing panel, said his frustration level with DHEC is "relatively high," though he's sympathetic with the difficulties of dealing with a new disease that didn't even have a name until February.

"They’re working hard, but we need to have a very specific game plan because this is serious," the Beaufort Republican told Palmetto Politics. "If all you’ve got is 'we intend to do this' or 'we’re working toward that,' we’re not going to get where we need to go."

He was encouraged by last week's news that the University of South Carolina began offering COVID-19 saliva tests for free to all students and staff on its main campus, and that DHEC assured him it's exploring how to replicate that statewide.

But he wants a status report.

"If there are administrative challenges, let me know what they are," said Davis, an attorney. "We can't get bogged down by bureaucratic niceties. ... We can't be sitting here like lawyers on minutia. We need to get it done."

Marshall Taylor, the agency's acting director since June, said he appreciates legislators' support, but the answer is not all about money.

"We’re competing for resources with other states and those are just challenges, and it’s up to us to figure out how to work around those challenges," said Taylor, formerly DHEC's chief attorney, who's had to take the helm twice since the pandemic hit.

DHEC has pledged to have at least one testing site available in all 46 counties weekly, starting this coming week — an initiative that was supposed to start Aug. 1 but delayed for more planning. The hope is to offer testing on weekends too. And they're making an effort to better publicize where and when there's a site near you.

Taylor points to how far they've come: 900 drive-thru testing events statewide since May — when DHEC set a goal of testing 2 percent of the population — 265 more scheduled, and nearly 1 million South Carolinians tested cumulatively.

"But all that being said, we're here to provide the opportunity, to let people know about the opportunity and encourage them to get tested, but we cannot make people get tested," he said.

One of the agency's biggest challenges has been keeping up with the science on the virus and the evolving and sometimes contradictory guidance from both international and federal health leaders.

Initial research indicated it didn't spread easily. DHEC told people to continue their normal lives, while practicing good hygiene. Masks were actually discouraged, until research determined people spread the virus even if they had no symptoms themselves. Then DHEC urged people to mask up. Now it's proven that where mask mandates exist, spread has diminished.

"Every new understanding led to us changing our guidance appropriately," said Dr. Linda Bell, the agency's chief epidemiologist.

On Monday, federal officials seemed to make another shift on testing, saying people who are a close contact of someone diagnosed with COVID-19 — meaning they spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of the person — "do not necessarily need a test" if they don't have symptoms themselves. That set off a backlash nationwide, as that seemed to negate the whole point of identifying people who don't know they're sick.

Bell said the federal message was misinterpreted, that it had to do with prioritizing who's tested, rather than suggesting asymptomatic people shouldn't be tested, and left the details to states.

"What we're going to do in South Carolina isn't going to change," she said.

Senators are waiting.

The chairman of the House's budget-writing committee, Rep. Murrell Smith, said DHEC should be given some slack in this seemingly never-ending emergency.

"Everything of our life as we knew it has been changed and modified. It's difficult for me to second-guess them," said the Sumter Republican. "Are they doing everything I wish they were doing and does it satisfy me? No. But do I expect them to handle this without any hiccups? No. ... I think we need to defend them. These people are working themselves to death. I imagine there's very little sleep."