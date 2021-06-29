SC lawmakers override most of Gov. McMaster's earmark budget vetoes

COLUMBIA — Days after Gov. Henry McMaster sought to strike more than $150 million in legislators' special projects from the state budget, the General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to override his vetoes, inserting most of the items back into the $10.8 billion spending plan.

McMaster argued lawmakers did not sufficiently explain why taxpayers should foot the bill for those projects, even though they were more transparent than in years past by listing all spending that legislators inserted in the state budget that agencies didn't request.

But the vast majority of lawmakers promptly brushed off those complaints, restoring all but $14 of the $153 million in earmarks in their June 29 session.

The funding, while just a fraction of the broader budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, will be directed to a wide range of projects.

They include $100,000 for a homeless shelter, $237,500 to a camp for children with cancer, $340,000 to buy an armored vehicle for the Lancaster Sheriff's Office, and $750,000 to repair a dam in York County, to name just a few of the 212 items added back to the budget.

In past years, those so-called earmarks were hidden in vaguely worded chunks of spending that agencies would later dole out after being told by legislative staff where to send the check. But McMaster said he still wanted legislators to provide more information about how the beneficiaries would actually use the money.

State Sen. Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia, said he prefers to describe the spending as "community improvement investments," rather than earmarks.

"We have been transparent," Setzler said. "There is accountability in the budget."

As the former chief of staff for then-Gov. Mark Sanford, state Sen. Tom Davis said he has now come to view a competitive grants process favored by McMaster to be "anti-transparent" because it would cede the Legislature's authority over spending to the executive branch.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"Let's be more transparent," said Davis, R-Beaufort. "Maybe have a better description of what exactly the money is going to go for... But I don't think the answer is somehow the earmark process is dirty so we've got to take whatever the executive branch says, swallow it, smile and be happy."

Rather than directing frustration towards McMaster, House budget chairman Murrell Smith focused his ire on the Senate, calling the chamber a "clown-show" for criticizing the House's level of transparency.

"While we may not agree, we're all here for the same purpose of serving the citizens of South Carolina, and we're not going to listen to a bunch of silliness coming from the Senate," said Smith, R-Sumter.

Smith took particular umbrage with Senate criticism of a $2 million grant for sports marketing. That funding was not for members' projects but for potential, not-yet-known needs and opportunities, Smith said.

In the last year, the state's tourism agency used that money to help keep major attractions open, like the Riverbanks Zoo and the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. The agency also used the funds to help recruit a third PGA golf tournament, the Palmetto Championship at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, he said.

Duane Parrish, the director of the tourism agency, wrote a letter to McMaster on June 25 saying the agency supported maintaining the $2 million funding.

"With the growth in sports and outdoor activities from the pandemic, South Carolina has held numerous events throughout the state and I believe there will be more opportunities in the coming year," Parrish wrote. "I assure you that these funds will be put to good use and provide a positive return on the investment for our state."

Lawmakers did sustain some of McMaster's vetoes of budget clauses that didn't spend money, agreeing with him that they were rendered redundant by recent laws.