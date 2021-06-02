SC lawmakers make surprise bid to buy 23 waterfront acres on Charleston Harbor from nuns

COLUMBIA — South Carolina lawmakers are poised to buy a 23- acre property on James Island that has operated as a Catholic convent for decades, saying it's a rare chance to preserve a pristine plot right on Charleston Harbor.

The House Ways and Means Committee has advanced a budget proposal that includes $23.25 million to buy waterfront property owned by the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy — an isolated plot nestled between the water and surrounding suburban housing.

The land includes 750 feet of coastline, a chapel and dorms for the nuns, said Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, who made the proposal as subcommittee chairman for the Department of Natural Resources' budget.

"There are 23 acres of pristine land, the most beautiful scenery there, with trees overlooking the harbor," said Lowe, who toured the property last month.

"This is good news for South Carolina," he added. "As fast as we’re growing, we need to preserve things in Charleston and those heavy-growth areas, and this is the last place I could find on the harbor."

Legislators envision the property being an ideal place for weddings, educational field trips, conferences and residents just looking to enjoy the scenery on walking and bicycle trails.

The land would be purchased by DNR, which already owns adjoining research site property where the pre-Revolutionary Fort Johnson once stood.

The state's parks and tourism agency would manage the public access and rent the buildings for events, legislators said.

"The sisters, unfortunately, were elderly and put it on the market for development," House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told lawmakers June 2.

"We've saved it from development and have a pristine piece of property for South Carolinians to own," he added.

The property went out for bid several weeks ago, and many developers had already shown interest before legislators got involved, Smith said.

It's far from a done deal as the proposal must make it to the final state budget that's being ironed out this month in advance of the July 1 start of the new fiscal year. In the meantime, the land remains on the market.

"We're competing with others," said state Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms. "If we don’t acquire this, it will end up being developed pretty intensively. And God's not making any more coastal real estate."

Campsen made his colleagues aware of the buying opportunity.

Combining the 23 acres with other property owned by DNR at Fort Johnson used for marine labs will make more than 4,000 feet of peninsula shoreline available to the public for posterity, he said.

A phone message left with the sisters on June 2 was not immediately returned. But legislative leaders said the 192-year-old religious congregation, which moved to the property after World War II, would prefer the land be preserved rather than developed.

Smith said he will push for the state to take advantage of any other similar preservation opportunities that might arise.

"I think it’s very important we preserve land for the average South Carolinian to be able to enjoy those resources," he said. "Unfortunately, now as beach property and rental property go up, it’s tough for people to go and vacation at the beach like we once did 20, 30, 40 years ago.

"This will be here for centuries of South Carolinians to enjoy the beauty this state has," he continued.

The House's budget-writing committee unanimously approved including the purchase in its $10.7 billion spending package, which the full House will debate next week.

Legislators are holding several short, limited sessions this month to wrap up work on the state budget.

Other differences with the Senate's version include a 3 percent cost-of-living raise for state employees. Senators provided a 2 percent raise across all agencies in the plan it advanced five weeks ago.