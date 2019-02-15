South Carolina lawmakers broke along party lines in supporting the president's emergency border declaration, with Republicans calling it a forceful response to a problem out of control and Democrats labeling it a made-up crisis and constitutional overreach.

“The president’s declaration of a manufactured national emergency in order to erect an ineffective, wasteful and medieval wall sets a dangerous precedent," House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said.

He called on Congress to "challenge this egregious abuse of power and uphold the checks and balances that are the foundation of our republic.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, however, accused his "friends on the Democratic side" of ignoring the responsibility of effective border security as he fully supported the president's use of a national emergency.

Scott added it is no secret in Washington that hatred for the president "drives the policy-making decisions of those on the left, no matter how beneficial the policies are for families across the country."

In the moments after President Donald Trump's White House press conference announcing he would invoke executive power to fund an expanded wall on the Mexican border, South Carolina politicos issued statements and received press calls about the president's actions.

Lost in part of the debate is that the president's move also sealed a budget agreement that avoided another government shutdown at midnight Friday. More than 3,000 federal employees in South Carolina were affected by the partial closure that ran for 35 days last month, cutting off at least two paychecks.

Comments from some of the state's seven Republicans in Washington were uniform in their support of the White House.

"I stand firmly behind President Trump’s decision to use executive powers to build the wall-barriers we desperately need," said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach said hundreds of thousands of low-skilled illegal immigrants cross the border every year, depressing wages and "stealing jobs from the Americans." He also pointed to the drug problem and illicit drugs coming across a "porous southern border."

"If the president faces a legal challenge, the courts will have the final say,” Rice said in backing Trump.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, said congressional Democrats put Trump "in a box and basically left him no other choice but to do this."

"If you see the caravans that we did and see the people that are flooding the borders and talk to the people down there, it's definitely a crisis," he said, adding the move "does cede a lot of power to the executive."

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, concurred with other Republicans in the delegation, as did Upstate U.S. Rep. William Timmons.

"I agree with President Trump that there is a crisis at our border that we must address," said GOP Rep Joe Wilson, R-Lexington. "We must stop drugs, human trafficking, and terrorism from coming into our homeland. The safety of the American people depends on it.”

Gov. Henry McMaster, an early Trump supporter, also chimed in, saying he didn't blame people for wanting to come to the United States but that many are coming for the wrong reasons.

"And if the Congress and Democrats in Congress won't let him do it, then he'll find another way, and I support him," McMaster said of the president.

State resources are being used in the border region, though minimally. About 15 S.C. National Guard members are at the Southwest border taking part in Operation Guardian Support. They are working in aviation and personnel support, the guard said.

While two S.C. Guard helicopters were assigned to the mission earlier, none are currently there.

Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston joined Clyburn in speaking out against Trump's move that circumvents Congress.

"This move by the executive branch represents a gross overreach in presidential authority and circumvents the checks and balances given to Congress by the Constitution," he said. "The Framers intended for Congress to have the exclusive power of the purse and I am incredibly concerned by the dangerous precedent this sets.”