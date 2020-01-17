COLUMBIA — S.C. lawmakers could oust all sitting University of South Carolina trustees up for re-election this spring after last year's troubled presidential search, legislators told The Post and Courier on Friday.

Leadership in the General Assembly has been critical of the board overseeing South Carolina's largest college even backing bills that would cut the number of trustees by nearly half while removing all board members by as early as July.

But seven sitting USC trustees are up for re-election this year and could face a vote in the Statehouse before lawmakers approve a bill reshaping the 20-member board.

The trustees seeking re-election include the chair of the presidential search committee, the board's only African American member, the wife of a state lawmaker and a former Gamecock football star. Some trustees are running unopposed for their seats.

Columbia-area legislators said an effort to have the General Assembly reject all of the incumbents is under discussion.

"No one has suggested that this is a bad idea," said state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, a Columbia Republican who heads the House's higher education budget panel. "The board has galvanized this opposition."

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat whose district includes the university, questioned why lawmakers would vote on a new slate of USC trustees when the General Assembly will likely makeover the board anyway.

"I'm not sure we should elect people and then tell them a couple of months later they are out of a job," said Harpootlian who co-sponsored one of the board-changing bills. "That would be an exercise in futility."

Senate President Harvey Peeler, chief sponsor of the Senate bill on USC's board, said Friday that the focus should be on passing the bills to makeover the USC board. The office of House Speaker Jay Lucas, main sponsor of another USC bill who is the law partner of a trustee seeking re-election, did not have immediate comment Friday.

Word that the trustees could lose their jobs comes as USC's accreditors said in a letter released Friday that they found evidence of "undue influence" by Gov. Henry McMaster during the presidential search last year.

McMaster, an ex-officio member of the board who appoints a designee in his place, called trustees last summer to lobby for retired West Point Superintendent Bob Caslen, who won the job after a divisive 11-8 board vote.

Critics believed Caslen did not have enough major higher education experience to run a school with eight campuses and 51,000 students. Caslen supporters say the board insulted the retired three-star general by initially passing over him and three other presidential finalists after campus protests. But McMaster's calls to the board jump-started another vote.

The Southern Association of College and Schools did not sanction USC after an investigation last year because the university leaders brought in consultants to offer better training and rules to prevent outside influences in school operations.

USC must submit a monitoring report to accreditors by Sept. 8 ahead of a campus visit by a SACS special committee.

A spokesman for McMaster said Friday that "to suggest that (the governor) can’t make phone calls to fellow board members about such an important decision is ludicrous."

"This obsession over a clearly legitimate decision raises more questions about inappropriate outside influence by SACS than it does about this enormously successful South Carolina institution," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said.