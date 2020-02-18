SC lawmakers consider measure to end shackling pregnant inmates

COLUMBIA — Pregnant inmates in state prisons and locally run detention centers could soon be able to give birth virtually free of restraints.

A measure moving through the General Assembly would add South Carolina to a growing roster of states that already limit the use of shackles during childbirth and bring it into alignment with the federal First Step Act of 2018. One lawmaker called the practice of shackling pregnant women “a shock.”

Currently, the state is one of six without such a law.

“Pregnant patients that are incarcerated have increased risks for poorer outcomes, but we have seen when inmates are supported at birth, they have improved outcomes,” James Cook, an obstetrician and gynecologist with the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, told a Senate panel Tuesday.

Cook also consults with the state’s Department of Corrections on women’s health issues and provides care to inmates at the Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia.

“I think this is a shock that we continue to shackle pregnant women,” state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said.

Leg, waist and ankle restraints wouldn’t be allowed to be used on pregnant inmates, and wrists can’t be bound in a way that would prevent a woman from protecting herself in case of a fall, the legislation dictates.

“When a woman is pregnant, there is no doubt that her center of gravity changes in a way she may not be accustomed to, and as the uterus gets larger, there is an increased risk for fall,” Cook said. “Without the ability to brace for a fall, there's an increased chance of having a bad outcome.”

The bill, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace of Daniel Island, was approved last year in the House in a 104-3 vote.

Federal prisons are barred from restraining pregnant inmates as the result of a criminal justice reform package signed by President Donald Trump in 2018 unless they pose a safety risk to themselves or others.

As of June, the state prison system had 1,370 female inmates; six are currently pregnant, DOC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Rachel Hartman, a fourth-year medical student at USC, said she witnessed a shackled inmate give birth during her field work.

“I watched her struggle against the restraints with every contraction. Being restrained makes the birth process that much harder for both the mother and the child,” Hartman said. “I understand the mother has committed a crime, but that doesn't mean she doesn't deserve basic human rights and compassion.”

Shain said DOC’s policy is not to shackle pregnant inmates.

The legislation is headed to the Senate Corrections and Penology Committee, where several amendments could be added. State Sen. Mia McLeod, a Columbia Democrat, wants to prevent “invasive cavity searches” of pregnant inmates and ensure they have adequate nutritional products.

She also proposed a ban on moving women to restrictive housing within 30 days of giving birth.

“It’s really hard to even think about having to put this in statute. These are just basic human rights, and in my opinion, the logical and compassionate thing to do,” she said.