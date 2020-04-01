SC lawmakers consider brief return next week to handle stalled budget

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislative leaders are considering briefly calling lawmakers back to the Statehouse next week to extend government funding at current spending levels while they wait for the state overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, are eyeing a single-day return for both chambers next Wednesday to approve a funding measure as well as a yet-to-be-drafted resolution to adjourn the Legislature until later in the year, according to an internal email obtained by The Post and Courier.
The decision has not yet been finalized as the leaders are still soliciting input on the plan from other lawmakers. Peeler sought advice from a state health department physician, who said that it would be best not to return at all, but if needed it would be better to return sooner than later.
Some would prefer to wait until later, fearful of exacerbating the risk of spreading the virus and sending a confusing message to residents who have been asked to stay home.
State Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter, said he would heed the call to return if it is made but would be doing so "under vehement protest" because he worries about the virus spreading between lawmakers, who would then disperse into communities around the state.
"It does not send a good message from us as leaders if we are basically ignoring everything that we are telling our constituents to do and not to do," McElveen said, arguing they should wait for a few weeks to see if the rate of infections begins to slow down.
If leaders insist on returning next week, McElveen suggested they could take the unusual step of meeting in a different Columbia location than the Statehouse — such as Colonial Life Arena or Williams-Brice Stadium — in order to allow lawmakers to maintain social distancing from each other.
The current budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year ends on June 30.
S.C. Senate Democratic caucus spokeswoman Meghan Durant said leaders from both parties are engaged in ongoing conversations about the schedule proposals.
"(Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington) has continuously communicated the concerns of individual members of our caucus, and remains committed to doing what is best for our state, as well as protecting the health of senators and staff," Durant said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.