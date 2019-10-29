COLUMBIA — Last week, Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was struck while directing traffic at Lugoff Elementary School. The driver, traveling at 40 mph, allegedly admitted to looking at their phone, Sheriff Lee Boan said.

“It’s a miracle she didn’t sustain any major injuries,” Boan told S.C. senators during a hearing Tuesday.

A state Senate panel heard testimony on a revived effort to keep cellphones and other electronic devices out of the hands of South Carolina drivers.

South Carolina was the 49th state to ban texting in 2014. But drivers can still talk on the phone, use their GPS and legally text while stopped.

A new bill would amend that law to fine drivers $100 the first time they're caught with a phone in their hand, even when stopped. Additional tickets would cost $300 plus two points on a driver’s license.

Hands-free calls and dictated texts would be allowed.

“This is a public safety issue for the state of South Carolina,” said bill sponsor Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken.

Hands-free laws have been passed in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

“It’s time for South Carolina to do so, as well,” Young said.

Boan said that if Cockrell not been able to turn around just in time, she could have been killed.

“South Carolina doesn’t need to be the last state to pass this,” he said.

Joe Lark of Inman, who has testified in favor of similar legislation in the past following the death of his son-in-law Jeff Pierce at the hands of a distracted driver, said five other states have passed hands-free laws since his last testimony a year ago.

The Senate bill mimics past legislation from state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, filed in 2018 and 2019. The 2018 version reached the S.C. House floor but did not get a vote before the session ended. The latest House bill remains in the Judiciary Committee.

Taylor urged members of the Senate Transportation subcommittee to pass the legislation along quickly and send it to the House, saying, "I think the ball is in your court."

The subcommittee indicated intentions to continue work on the bill in a few weeks.

There were 380 collisions on South Carolina roads in 2018 related to texting or cellphone use, killing five people and injuring 215, according to preliminary statistics from the state Department of Public Safety.

The department cautions those numbers might be higher because drivers involved in a crash don’t always admit that they were using their cellphone.

Distracted driving more broadly was listed as a contributing factor in 19,643 collisions around the state in 2018. So far in 2019, distracted driving was a contributor to 14,594 collisions.