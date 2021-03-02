SC lawmaker seeks to remove Confederate flag from Citadel chapel

COLUMBIA — After a yearslong dispute over whether The Citadel can legally remove a Confederate flag hanging in a chapel on campus, a South Carolina lawmaker is proposing the General Assembly clarify the law that's prevented it from coming down.

The Citadel's Board of Visitors voted 9-3 back in 2015 to take down a Confederate naval jack from the Summerall Chapel, but an opinion from state Attorney General Alan Wilson the year before said the flag is protected by the state's Heritage Act.

That 2000 law forbids removal from public property of flags or memorials for any war, historic figure or event without a two-thirds vote of the Legislature.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, introduced a resolution March 2 that, if passed, would declare The Citadel's Confederate naval jack does not fall within the scope of the Heritage Act, which would allow the college to take it down.

The resolution says the flag, which was gifted to The Citadel in 1939, is "displayed in the chapel, not atop the Statehouse or on the Statehouse grounds; it is not a monument or memorial to any of the wars identified in the Heritage Act, and is not public property named after an historic person or event."

It would direct The Citadel to immediately remove the flag and dispose of it in any way that school's board of visitors chooses, as long as it's not displayed anywhere else on campus.

"I just find this particularly offensive to have the Confederate naval jack in the chapel at The Citadel where an African American cadet would have to look at it while he's praying to God," Harpootlian said. "That's beyond the pale."

The proposal will likely find a skeptical audience in the Republican-dominated Legislature, where lawmakers have been wary of taking down any more flags or monuments since their 2015 decision to remove the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

S.C. Judiciary Committee chairman Chris Murphy, a North Charleston Republican who graduated from The Citadel in 1990, said he would oppose Harpootlian's resolution and does not believe the flag should be taken down because he views it as a matter of historical recognition.

"This issue comes up at least once a year, but I believe the placement of the flag is proper and it should be in Summerall Chapel," Murphy said.

Another Citadel graduate in the Legislature, state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, said he understands the desire to remove the flag because "it has caused too much of a crisis among alumni, legislators and statewide leaders, taking our eyes off the real ball, which is educating principled leaders."

But Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, said his personal opinion about the flag is not relevant for Harpootlian's proposal because he thinks the Legislature should not be inserting itself into legal issues that should be resolved by the attorney general or the courts.

"I'm not sure how that's not a crossing of governmental lines that shouldn't be crossed, declaring that an interpretation of the law is constitutional or not," Goldfinch said. "The courts are the ultimate arbitrator of that decision, so I think it ought to be left to the court if somebody would like to raise that issue."

For now, it appears unlikely the issue will wind up in court, as The Citadel has declined to contradict Wilson's advisory opinion by taking the flag down and forcing a legal dispute.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the college, said one of The Citadel's core values is a duty to follow the law.

"The South Carolina Attorney General stated previously that the college was following state law by treating the flag as a memorial that falls under the Heritage Act," Dorrian said. "If the law changes, The Citadel will act in accordance with that change."

"Citadel leaders cannot require our cadets to follow all of the rigorous rules and regulations inherent in cadet life, but also pick and choose which laws we will follow and which we will not," Dorrian said.