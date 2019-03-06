A Republican South Carolina lawmaker has apologized after posting a misleading image of Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham on Facebook, saying she now regrets she did not "do more homework" about the photo.

State Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, posted the apology on her personal Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"First, my apologies to Mr. Cunningham for the misleading photo. Second, my apologies to y'all for being late on posting this. I’ve just been busy. No other excuse," Bennett wrote. "I do not 'hate' Mr. Cunningham. I don't hate anyone. Period. I deplore his politics. For sure. And I regret I didn't do more homework. "

This week, Bennett faced social media backlash after posting an image late Sunday night that appeared to show Cunningham not holding his hand over his heart during Saturday’s commissioning of the USS Charleston.

At the time the photo was taken, the band had just finished playing "The Star-Spangled Banner." Video footage from the event shows Cunningham standing with his hand over his heart for the duration of the song.

Cunningham clapped when the song stopped playing, as did U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who was standing next to Cunningham but could not be seen in the photo Bennett shared.

Cunningham has not responded publicly about the image, but his chief strategist Tyler Jones confirmed Cunningham has accepted Bennett's apology.

"This is part of a broader problem in our politics where people think it's OK to lie and deceive voters about a political opponent. The ends always justify the means, but this has to stop. Hopefully this episode will serve as a learning experience for some of our elected leaders," Jones said.

The photo garnered nearly 300 comments, and was posted with the caption "What's wrong with this picture?"

Republican Katie Arrington, a former state lawmaker who lost her congressional race to Cunningham in the 2018 midterms, was among those who took aim at Cunningham when she weighed in on the image.

Charleston County Councilman Elliott Summey, who is rumored to be mulling a bid for the seat, also shared the image on his Facebook page. It appears he has since deleted the post from his page as of Wednesday afternoon.

Bennett also wrote in her 173-word apology that she was appalled by the comments the post received and stated that she's "seriously thinking of restricting this page to friends."

She said she had received some emails which have since been turned over to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Requests for additional comment from Bennett about the emails in question were not immediately returned.

"With that said, I hope y’all have a great day. I see the sun is finally coming out. What can go wrong with that? Bless you," Bennett wrote in closing.