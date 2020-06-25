SC law giving Legislature control over monuments is constitutional, attorney general says

A 20-year-old South Carolina law giving the Legislature sole authority over removing historical monuments or renaming streets and buildings tied to historical figures is constitutional, the state's attorney general said in an opinion issued Thursday.

The law, known as the Heritage Act, was passed after a fight to remove the Confederate battle flag from atop the Statehouse in Columbia.

The law has been rarely invoked, though lawmakers agreed to remove the Confederate flag from a location in front of the Statehouse in 2015 after the Charleston church mass shooting.

The law that specifically mentions memorials to wars dating back to the Revolution, as well Native American and African American history monuments, does not step over constitutional lines, the opinion from Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson's office found.

"Only the Legislature can modify the Act or its coverage," the opinion said.

The opinion did not address the city of Charleston's decision this week to remove a statue of former Vice President John C. Calhoun from Marion Square. The statue of the slavery defender came down Wednesday without any formal protests from state legislative leaders or legal authorities.

Crews continued to dismantle the monument Thursday, taking away plaques from the sides and decorative metal palmetto trees. The city will meet again Wednesday to discuss what to do with the remaining pillar structure.

The Heritage Act does not spell out a penalty for removing or renaming historic memorials outside the Statehouse grounds in Columbia.

The opinion is not binding but could be used by defenders of the Heritage Act in legal battles over removing monuments or renaming buildings or streets should they come in the future. Calls have increased to remove historical markers in the past month amid protests over the killing of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

"While there are segments of South Carolina's history which many today may consider worth forgetting, or removing from public view, there are other portions of the State's past which everyone can take pride in as noble," the opinion written by state Solicitor General Bob Cook reads.

"Monuments extolling the heroes of World War II for example — 'the Greatest Generation' — are protected by the Heritage Act, as are African American history monuments or memorials erected on public property," he added.

"History is history," the opinion said. "It includes the very bad, but also the very best of South Carolina's many accomplishments. All of these events are in the history books and cannot be erased."

The attorney general's opinion does change one key portion of the Heritage Act.

The 2000 law requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate for approval to alter any monument or street it covers, a high standard that scared off removal efforts over the years.

But the supermajority to win approval no longer applies, the opinion found. Lawmakers must change the state Constitution to keep the two-thirds requirement.

Any future proposals to remove monuments or rename buildings should need only a majority vote in the General Assembly.

The opinion did not address any details of the Heritage Act, nor did it specifically address Charleston's move to take down the Calhoun monument, which it contended was not covered by the act before taking its removal step.

Some politicians think the Heritage Act does not apply to historical figures who did not fight in a war, such as Calhoun or Ben Tillman, a former senator and governor who was an avowed white supremacist.

Three colleges plan to ask lawmakers for permission to remove the names of Tillman and J. Marion Sims, a doctor who experimented on slaves, from campus buildings next year.

S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford said he expects many more bills to come in 2021 addressing the Heritage Act, including one calling for the removal of a Tillman statue from the Statehouse grounds.

"While I continue to disagree with it, at least (Wilson) has answered the question that has dogged many a General Assembly that, 'no, to take down racist symbols does not require a two-thirds vote,' " said Rutherford, D-Columbia.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, had no comment, a spokeswoman said. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, did not respond for comment.

State Rep. Mike Burns, R-Taylors, said he sought the opinion after listening to Rutherford's suggestion on social media that universities act without consulting the Legislature and see what happens.

"I didn’t think that was a good way for a person who makes the law to view the law," Burns said.

Republicans could introduce bills to take away funding for local governments that remove monuments or fail to protect them from vandals.

"It’s going to be quite a battle," Burns said.