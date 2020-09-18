SC justices question whether McMaster using federal money for school vouchers violates law

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's $32 million voucher program for private schools seems to violate either the state constitution or the federal law providing the money, state Supreme Court justices said during a hearing Friday.

The state's high court will determine whether the program to help parents afford private K-12 tuition with federal coronavirus aid can proceed in a school year already underway. A lawsuit has blocked the one-time grants of up to $6,500 per student since shortly after the Republican governor announced his plans for the money in July.

If he's successful, McMaster will have accomplished unilaterally what advocates have tried to push through the Legislature unsuccessfully for 16 years.

There is no timeframe for when the justices will rule, but they agreed to take the case to speed up the process. They noted in the hearing the money stays in federal coffers if it's not spent by year's end.

The lawsuit contends the vouchers illegally send tax dollars to private schools. The state constitution specifically bans public money from directly benefiting private education.

Skyler Hutto, who filed the lawsuit, contends it's a simple case that comes down to six words in the constitution: "no money," "direct benefit," and "public funds."

McMaster's attorney argued the grants directly help the parents, who decide where the money will go, while the chosen school benefits indirectly.

But the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act specifies the aid "must be paid to entities, not individuals," said Justice John Kittredge.

"If it's paid to the student and they make the decision, it violates the CARES Act. If it goes to the schools, it seems to violate the state constitution," he said. "I'm in a quandary. Which one is it? I don't see how you can have it both ways."

Justice Kaye Hearn said she doesn't understand what the "thinly disguised school voucher program" has to do with COVID-19 emergency aid.

The $32 million represents two-thirds of a pot of money the CARES Act gives McMaster control over, called the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund.

"The 'C' in that act stands for coronavirus," she said. "What is the link to the coronavirus in the governor's proposal?"

Thomas Limehouse, the governor's attorney, said the grants "provide need-based assistance for families at risk of having to choose between education interruption and economic hardship."

But Hutto, who represents an Orangeburg public school educator, contends doling out the grants on a first-come, first-served and lottery-style basis, as planned, means there's no link to how COVID-19 affected families, and they don't have to be poor.

The program sets the eligibility cap at 300 percent of poverty, which means many parents not considered poor, certainly by South Carolina's standards, would qualify. A single mom with one child, for instance, could make up to $51,700 and a two-parent household, with two children, could make up to $78,600.

Several justices pointed to a clause in the federal law directing governors to use their emergency aid on child care, preschool, social and emotional support, and protecting education jobs.

"It's hard to understand how the SAFE (Safe Access to Flexible Education) grants program fits into any one of those four categories," said Justice John Few.

Hearn was more direct: "Tell me where it says private schools" in that section, she told Limehouse.

He responded that if the federal government had a problem with McMaster's plan, that's for the Trump administration to address. And it has supported the move, he said.

Governors nationwide were cumulatively given discretion over nearly $3 billion for emergency education aid.

Oklahoma is the only other state where a governor designated a portion for private school grants, though a smaller percentage than McMaster. GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt designated a quarter of his $40 million share for the grants.

In a separate July announcement, McMaster allocated $2.4 million of his $48.5 million allotment toward historically black colleges in South Carolina.