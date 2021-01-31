SC judge, wife of Columbia mayor, faces questionable attacks in bid for promotion

COLUMBIA — A competitive election for a spot on the second highest court in South Carolina has devolved into a contentious fight around the wife of Columbia's mayor, featuring questionable allegations of political bias in the final weeks of the race.

S.C. Circuit Court Judge DeAndrea Benjamin of Columbia is seeking a promotion to the Court of Appeals and will face off on Wednesday in the Legislature's annual judicial elections against Family Court Judge Jay Vinson of Florence.

Both candidates have dozens of lawmakers who attest to their credentials for the position, but criticism of Benjamin from conservative political figures outside the Statehouse has rankled her supporters, who say she is being unfairly maligned for her marriage to Democratic Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Greenville businessman John Warren, who unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Henry McMaster in the 2018 GOP primary and is considering another campaign in 2022, alleged that Benjamin is a "liberal Democratic activist."

The only evidence cited in an email to supporters from Warren's political advocacy group, "South Carolina's Conservative Future," is the fact that a law firm she used to work at before becoming a judge, Gist Law Firm, has donated to mostly Democratic candidates.

Benjamin has not personally donated to any Democratic or Republican candidates, and she left that firm when she joined the bench a decade ago.

Vinson became a judge in 2004 and left the law firm McDougall & Self, which has also donated to mostly Democratic candidates, according to state fundraising disclosures.

Asked about that Friday, Warren said it shows "the process doesn't work" because lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Legislature are forced to choose between two "liberal judges."

"Since Republicans now have a super majority in the Legislature, we shouldn't be electing Democratic activists to South Carolina judgeships," Warren said.

In a statement, Benjamin said she takes her oath as a judge seriously.

"I am fair and impartial, and I treat everyone who enters my courtroom with dignity and respect," she said.

South Carolina is currently one of only two states where lawmakers select judges. A screening committee of 10 people, six of whom are legislators, pick the top three candidates, who are then voted on by the rest of the General Assembly.

Warren supports shifting to a system similar to that of federal judges whereby the governor would nominate judicial candidates and the Legislature would vote on whether or not to confirm them.

In an interview with The Post and Courier, Warren also criticized Benjamin for granting bond to one of the suspects in the high-profile murder case of Kelly Hunnewell, a single mother shot to death in Columbia in 2013, accusing her of "letting dangerous criminals on the street."

But the suspect that Warren criticized Benjamin for releasing was ultimately found not guilty in the murder case. He has since been charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and resisting arrest.

Warren's effort has drawn condemnation from many Benjamin supporters, who say the GOP businessman is using the judicial race to elevate his own political profile.

"Warren is politicizing this in a quest to become the next governor," said state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia. "I think his conduct in this context where he made allegations that weren't based on facts simply to burnish his conservative credentials shows why he's not qualified to be governor."

Warren said that accusation is "a deflection from the real issues at hand."

"I'm going to support things that help South Carolinians, that's my motive," Warren said.

He also said Benjamin's husband is not relevant to his criticism of her.

"Trial lawyer legislators seem upset that the people of South Carolina are voicing their concerns over the corrupt judicial selection process," Warren added. "They are finally realizing that voters want and expect more from their government."

Benjamin does have support from some conservative Republican lawmakers, especially in her native Midlands, including state Rep. Nathan Ballentine, R-Chapin, who said he found her to be the most qualified.

"You can't make decisions in this business based off who screams the loudest or who sends the most emails," Ballentine said. "You can pick apart any judge's record, just like you can pick apart any senator or representative. You're never going to appease everybody. The justice system is supposed to be blind."

Benjamin also has faced attacks for some of her rulings from political blogger Will Folks, who has written on his website FITSNews that he believes Benjamin is "unfit to be a judge."

In addition to the Hunnewell case, Folks criticized Benjamin for granting a $150,000 bond to Albertus Lewis after a 2017 murder case. Lewis was released in 2019 after making bond and was recently charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lexington County sheriff deputies.

But Benjamin initially denied bond to Lewis shortly after his arrest in 2017, as did another judge, who ordered the state to try the case. Benjamin said she did not grant bond until many months later after prosecutors had not acted on those orders, which raised constitutional issues of detention without trial. Sarah Jurick, an assistant public defender in Richland County who represented Lewis, confirmed the timeline.

Lewis eventually made the bond in July 2019 and was then charged in the Lexington shooting more than a year later. Folks said he wrote about the case because he was concerned about public safety in his home county, and he offered Benjamin supporters an opportunity to respond to the critiques on his website.

Attorneys who have worked on cases in Benjamin's courtroom say the notion that she is soft on crime is absurd. Fielding Pringle, a public defender in Columbia, said that while she admires Benjamin, she is not a judge that defense lawyers would seek to get in front of for setting bond.

"Judges have reputations, and hers is that of a deliberate, courteous, measured and thoughtful jurist who follows the law," Pringle said. "'Lenient' is not a word you will hear around here describing this judge."

Benjamin's supporters note that she would be the first African American woman ever to serve on South Carolina's Court of Appeals and also fear that's playing a factor in the race. Vinson is White.

"Systemic racism is alive and well in these judicial races and everything else, and I just hate that she's having to pay the price," state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said.

This is not the first judicial race in which Benjamin has been caught in the middle of political bickering. In her 2010 bid for Family Court judge, some supporters of her opponent reportedly felt she was using her influential husband to get ahead, while Benjamin allies said that was unfair.

Now, Benjamin supporters say that factor is coming into play again.

"I just feel bad for her that we don't have men and women in the Legislature who can appreciate that she is an individual woman running on her own merits and ought to be considered on her own merits," Cobb-Hunter said.

Steve Benjamin declined to comment.

Lawmakers who support Vinson say it's nothing personal against Benjamin. State Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said he think's she's a "wonderful judge" but has a long relationship with Vinson that prompted him to support him.

"We have two very qualified candidates and there's difficult choices," Smith said.