SC joins suit to block Biden from using emissions' 'social costs' to set industry rules

COLUMBIA — S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined 11 other states in suing the Biden administration over an executive order putting a "social cost" on greenhouse gas emissions in determining federal regulations.

Wilson and the other GOP state attorneys general said the order will hinder the economy with new rules covering manufacturing and farming. The industries employ more than 300,000 in the state with an annual economic impact of $80 billion, Wilson said.

“Manufacturing, agriculture and energy production are essential to South Carolina’s economy and employ thousands of hard-working South Carolinians across the state," Wilson said in a statement. "Under President Biden’s executive order, which he didn’t have the authority to enact, these hard-working South Carolinians, who have lived and worked this land for generations, could be left in the dust.”

Wilson said he is fighting overreach by the executive branch and that authority for this kind of standard lies with Congress.

The social cost of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide at approximately $9.5 trillion, the lawsuit by the states says.

“In practice, this enormous figure will be used to justify an equally enormous expansion of federal regulatory power that will intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives — from their cars, to their refrigerators and homes, to their grocery and electric bills," the suit says.

In February, Biden changed a wonky administrative number with potentially big impact: the "social cost of carbon." The government assigns this cost to represent to the societal damages from greenhouse gases, which are warming the planet, encouraging more extreme weather and making sea levels rise. It is not a carbon tax, which is a separate mechanism some advocates suggest to curb emissions.

Biden raised the cost back to Obama-era levels of $51 a ton. The number will be used to calculate the costs and benefits of a broad swath of government actions, and may make it easier to create new regulations that would slow global warming.

South Carolina environmental advocates said Wilson's move was political against a Democratic administration.

"Certainly, the attorney general of South Carolina is concerned about climate change?" said Frank Knapp, president of the Columbia-based South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce. "He is doing what is typically done in politics. He is trying to make Biden look bad."

Eddy Moore, energy and climate program director for the Charleston-based Coastal Conservation League, said partisan politics should not play a role in climate change, which is behind rising flood waters along the state's coast and a freak winter storm that knocked out power in parts of Texas this year.

The costs of greenhouse gas emissions already have large impact across the economy, and the president has a role to play in determining how it should impact regulations, he said.

"What will be costly to farming and manufacturing is climate change," Moore said.

South Carolina is joining the suit against the administration with Arkansas, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

Chloe Johnson contributed from Charleston.