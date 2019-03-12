COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House refused efforts Tuesday to lower school class sizes or boost state employees' pay in its $9 billion spending plan but approved a provision intended to encourage retirees to return to state work.
Work continued late Tuesday on the plan for the fiscal year starting July 1. Here's a look at the debate heading into Wednesday morning:
Salaries
As of 10 p.m., legislators rejected every effort to bump up employees' pay. More proposals were expected.
The 2 percent pay bump in the budget would mark state employees' first across-the-board raise since 2016.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, proposed spending an additional $23.2 million to provide employees making less than $50,000 a 4 percent boost.
About 75 percent of state government's 60,000 workers earn less than $41,000 annually.
"I don’t know about y'all, but I don’t think that’s acceptable," Cobb-Hunter said in her annual endeavor to get employees more pay. "My heart and my passion are for the little guy and girl who make up three-fourths of our workforce."
Education
The budget provides $159 million to cover at least a 4 percent pay increase for K-12 teachers.
Teachers in the classroom fewer than five years would see up to a 10 percent hike. The plan ensures first-year teachers make no less than $35,000, up from this year's minimum of $32,000.
Rep. Wendy Brawley, D-Hopkins, attempted unsuccessfully to cap class sizes at 15 students in kindergarten through third-grade classes in low-performing schools.
It was similar to proposals defeated last week as the chamber advanced House Speaker Jay Lucas' massive proposal aimed at overhauling K-12 public schools. She called that bill, sent to the Senate for debate, "extremely punitive."
Provisions in the bill expand the state's ability to take over long-failing schools and require districts that don't improve after several consecutive years of state intervention to dissolve.
"How are we really willing to help?" she asked. "We can say we cannot afford this, but we can’t afford not to do this."
State regulations dating to 1976 set caps at 30-to-1 for kindergarten through third grade and as high as 35-to-1 in middle school.
But even those high caps aren’t followed.
Legislators have suspended them through the budget every year since the Great Recession.
The teachers' advocacy group SC for Ed has sought student-to-teacher ratios of no more than 18-to-1 for kindergarten through second grade; 20-to-1 for third- through eighth-grades and 24-to-1 in high school.
Teachers contend class sizes are growing amid the state's shortage crisis.
But the House's GOP majority insisted Tuesday on having no caps at all, rejecting Rep. Russell Ott's attempt to remove the suspension clause from the budget.
"We're quite frankly putting too much on them," Ott, D-St. Matthews, said of teachers. "I believe this would be a small step in the right direction in acknowledging our teachers are important to us."
Opponents of capping class sizes argued class sizes remain low when looking at statewide averages, and those are local decisions.
There are more than 50,000 teachers statewide for more than 750,000 students. Ott and Brawley said averages don't paint a true picture of what's happening in individual classrooms.
Retirees
An approved amendment would allow state retirees to come back to work and continue drawing two checks.
Any former teacher, officer or other state employee could get a new job in state or local government and continue collecting pension benefits along with their paychecks — as long as they wait 12 months between retiring and the new job.
Currently, pension payments for rehired retirees stop for the year as soon as their salaries reach $10,000. Few have chosen to come back under that arrangement.
The cap is an intended deterrent.
It was reinstated under a 2012 pension reform law to stop workers from taking advantage of the system. But employee advocates argue it's contributing to teacher and law enforcement shortages.
Senators have blocked previous efforts to lift the cap, fearing it would put the state's pension system deeper into debt.
House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, R-York, insisted Tuesday the one-year wait means it won't.