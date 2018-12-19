COLUMBIA — Ending some of South Carolina's merit-based college scholarships so teachers can be free from student debt and using tax credits as a backdoor way to boost their pay are among dozens of education proposals pre-filed by House members for the upcoming session.
In all, representatives introduced 65 bills Tuesday involving K-12 education, from putting officers in schools by taxing guns to extending the legal dropout age to 18.
There are no broad education reform proposals in the House pre-file package. The comprehensive overhaul promised by House Speaker Jay Lucas in the wake of The Post and Courier's Minimally Adequate series is still in the works.
"Education will be the No. 1 priority in 2019," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill. "An issue this important needs to be handled correctly, not quickly."
Bills are often introduced ahead of session to jumpstart the debate or make a political point. Senators had their chance last week, when 37 bills involving K-12 were filed.
Scholarships
As laid out in the Minimally Adequate series, teachers are abandoning the profession in droves. The state's worst-ever teacher shortage is growing even more dire, hitting poor, rural districts particularly hard.
In addition to veteran instructors bailing out, an ever-growing number of teachers — more than 1,700 in the last school year alone — are leaving the profession within five years of completing college, the series noted.
Rep. Neal Collins, R-Easley, said recruiting teachers and keeping them in the profession is more important than funding college scholarships that most students lose after their freshman year anyway.
His proposal would eliminate the merit-based Hope and Life scholarships and redirect that money — $246 million this fiscal year — toward paying off teachers' student loans, paying for the courses teachers need to earn master's degrees and making college free for future teachers majoring in education.
In the GOP-controlled Legislature, "I realize we're not going to increase taxes, so it comes to priorities. Where can we better spend money? Scholarships in my opinion are not the best way to improve education," Collins said.
He noted three-quarters of Hope recipients and just over half of Life recipients lose their scholarships after their freshman year because of insufficient grades or other issues, meaning most don't benefit from the programs that are supposed to make college more affordable in a state with the highest tuition rates in the Southeast. His plan leaves in place Palmetto Fellows scholarships, which require a higher qualifying grade-point average and college entrance exam score, and have high retention rates. More than $55 million in lottery profits are going toward those scholarships this year.
Paying off teachers' debt is a back-end way of giving teachers more spending money, he said, as an alternative to the 5 percent pay boost Republican Education Superintendent Molly Spearman and others are seeking to raise their wages to the Southeastern average.
"At the same time, I'm hoping to raise respect of the profession," Collins said.
Simrill doesn't envision that bill gaining any traction. It's an example of why education reform must be holistic, he said.
"Teachers are the No. 1 asset in the system, but we don't want a waterbed approach," he said. "We don't want to push down on one side to raise the other. You don't want to take away from someone who's only opportunity to go to college is a Hope or Life scholarship."
Other ways to boost pay
Several proposals would put more money in teachers' pockets through income tax breaks, letting them claim credits on childcare expenses, student loan payments, or classes they must take to stay certified.
Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, is pushing for a 15 percent increase in teachers' wages to keep them from fleeing the profession or moving to a state that pays better. Anything less will likely mean the state will be wrestling with the same issue in another year or two, he said.
Paying teachers at the Southeastern average has been a goal for lawmakers since the 1960s. State law has technically required it since 1984. Last week, state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, proposed raising teachers' pay to the national average over a several-year phase-in.
“Let’s be real here in the state of South Carolina. We are not paying teachers what they’re worth,” Gilliard said. “If we are going to stop this exodus, we need to pay them what they are worth.”
Hodge-podge of proposals
Other bills proposed by Gilliard would require school districts to offer advanced manufacturing as a high school elective to better train students for available jobs and require metal detectors at entrances of every public school as a way to increase safety.
That idea went nowhere last year. A state law passed in 1995 already requires hand-held detectors in every school, but legislators never provided the money.
Gov. Henry McMaster has pushed for placing an armed law enforcement officer in every school. One proposal filed by two Democrats would tax all gun sales to pay for it. But that idea too has already failed in this gun-friendly state.
Other measures aimed at improving safety would require a mental health counselor in every school and require every ninth grader to take a course on mental health.
Several proposals would require high schoolers to take a course in personal finance. One specifies students must receive instruction on college loans and debt.
As in the Senate, some Republicans in the House want to expand tax credits available to help parents pay for private tuition.
Legislators passed the state’s first scholarship program limited to special needs students in 2014, after a decade of debates that divided the GOP.
House proposals would extend who's eligible for scholarship aid to foster children, the children of military personnel, and poor students. One could cumulatively reduce state revenue by $60 million through tax credits to people donating toward the scholarships. That’s up from the $14 million worth of tax credits allowed under the current program for students with disabilities.
Glenn Smith contributed to this article.