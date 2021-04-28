SC House passes bill to reduce drug sentences over attorney general's objections

COLUMBIA — A sweeping bill to reduce penalties for drug crimes passed the South Carolina House hours after state Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to lawmakers opposing it.

In a 62-45 vote, the House approved the 20-page bill April 28 that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, reduce non-parole-eligible sentences and increase the drug amounts necessary for charges.

The bill is not likely to come up in the Senate until next year because only a few weeks remain in this year's legislative session.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy, R-North Charleston, said the bill had been the product of more than a decade of work and had been whittled down from a much broader sentencing reform bill that dealt with more crimes than just drugs.

"It brings our drug laws in line with our neighboring states and with what the Trump administration did with federal drug reform on that level," Murphy said.

Passage came despite a last-minute letter that Wilson sent to lawmakers on the morning of the vote opposing the bill, saying it "would have significant negative consequences on the prosecution of drug and other offenses in South Carolina."

Wilson took particular umbrage with the reduction of drug-trafficking sentences and the elimination of mandatory minimums, which he argued would make South Carolina's drug- trafficking laws weaker than other states in the Southeast.

"Our state is in the middle of a heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine crisis, and it is not the time to send the message to drug traffickers and criminal gangs that South Carolina is open for business with the lightest penalties around," Wilson wrote.

Murphy criticized Wilson for the timing of his intervention, saying from the House floor that the attorney general had not raised any concerns to him previously about the bill, despite their regular conversations about other legislation.

"He has not talked to me about this bill once, and at the 11th hour he sends a letter trying to claim that we're trying to weaken our drug laws," Murphy said. "We're not. We're doing the exact same thing that President Trump did when he was elected and reformed the federal drug laws because our laws are antiquated and need to be reformed."

Wilson's spokesman Rob Kittle responded that the attorney general's staff had expressed concerns about the bill to law enforcement, prosecutors and other legislators, but he acknowledged that they had not spoken directly with Murphy.

"We decided to put the concerns in writing after being asked by legislators hoping to raise those concerns as the full House considered the bill," Kittle said. "The concerns outlined in the Attorney General’s letter have previously been shared publicly by numerous law enforcement, prosecutorial and victims advocacy organizations."

Murphy also pushed back on claims the bill would "open the floodgates" for prisoners to be released. Out of around 20,000 inmates, only 70 would be eligible for parole if the bill passes, Murphy said, and the total number of inmates eligible for a reduced sentence over the next 24 years would be 495.

The average inmate that would be released by the bill would only be cutting their original sentence by about a year and four months, Murphy added, and the legislation would also save the state's prisons agency almost $3.5 million.

"This fallacy that's being put out there that this is going to cause a major influx of inmates into South Carolina is false and it's wrong," Murphy said.

State Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, said he is concerned the bill "goes too far."

"While we all recognize the need to do better with people that are users of drugs or are addicted to drugs, when it starts stepping up into the distribution and the trafficking realms, I think we have to have that fear of punishment as a tool for law enforcement and prosecution to keep our communities safe," said Pope, a former prosecutor.

Murphy said he expects the bill may face an uphill climb in the Senate next year, but he touted the House passage as a key victory that would help propel the issue forward.