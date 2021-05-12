SC House OKs reworked bill to bar left-lane slowpokes

COLUMBIA — A bill to penalize drivers who slowly cruise in the left lane on highways is headed to Gov. Henry McMaster after winning easy approval in the House on May 12.

Lawmakers approved a set of compromises worked out by a joint panel of House and Senate members that drastically lowers fines and prevents police from searching vehicles that have been stopped solely for violating that law.

The S.C. Senate gave its blessing March 30 on a version of the bill that would set fines at $25 — the same penalty for not wearing a seat belt — for drivers who continuously drive in the left lane on highways when they aren’t passing other vehicles.

Language in an early version of the proposal had fines at $200 and set a 30-day jail sentence. That punishment pertained to all roads that are least two lanes, widening its reach to include rural parts of South Carolina that don’t have interstates.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"This is not to allow more speeding. This bill is essentially to allow more safety on our highways,” state Rep. Jay West, R-Belton, said May 12 ahead of a 105-2 vote in favor of the bill, H. 3011, which he sponsored.

The state Department of Transportation also is required to erect signs at least every 35 miles on interstates warning slower traffic to keep right. The $24,000 cost for 128 signs will be covered by existing funds within the agency’s budget.

Efforts to adopt a so-called “slowpoke” bill have been tried for years at the Statehouse, and a Senate-backed measure failed last session as it was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 9 percent of all interstate crashes come from unsafe merging and lane changes, though it is unclear how many come from drivers not willing to move out of the left lane.