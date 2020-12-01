SC House members take COVID rapid-result tests ahead of special session

COLUMBIA — In a pandemic first, South Carolina legislators took rapid-result COVID-19 tests on Tuesday before walking into the Statehouse for this week's special session.

The voluntary tests were offered to all state House members and employees in the House's office building, across the Statehouse lawn, before the start of the two-day session, when the chamber's 124 newly elected or re-elected legislators were officially sworn in.

It's unclear how many actually took the free tests, or if anyone who did tested positive. A spokeswoman for House leadership said she could not access those details.

But the offer, as well as the masks worn by most members — as the House speaker encouraged — reflected the anything-but-normal situation in what would otherwise be a routine organizational session.

Other new safety precautions included plastic barriers that separated House employees at the dais from the rest of the chamber, where legislators sit two-at-a-desk in fairly close quarters.

Rep. Micah Caskey said he got tested "so I could be confident coming in I wouldn’t be a carrier.

"They made it super easy convenient to do, and I was happy to take whatever steps I can," said the West Columbia Republican, adding it was a much simpler process than when he took a test before Thanksgiving and had to wait an hour in a drive-thru line.

The S.C. Constitution requires legislators to meet in person. After the pandemic ended the regular session in March, two months early, legislators returned to Columbia for three limited, special sessions to keep government running without a new budget and allocate $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Crafting a state budget amid the continued uncertainty will be the House's top priority, said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill, who noted 2021 will be a busy year because of the many issues thwarted by the virus.

"The ability for members to get tested to make sure of their results is imperative" so the "work of the people" can continue, he said.

Noting the next term could be like none other, House Speaker Jay Lucas told the House to be prepared to do the work necessary to move the state past the pandemic.

"As we look ahead, no one knows what the future holds," the Hartsville Republican said after being re-elected without opposition to a fourth term as the chamber's leader. "It will be different. But whatever comes, I promise you like Hannibal the great (Carthaginian) general said, 'We will either find a way or we will make a way.'"

The House hopes to offer more testing to its members when the Legislature returns in January, but the logistics are still being worked out. The tests offered Tuesday were provided by the Medical University of South Carolina, according to Lucas' office.

They are similar to the COVID-19 tests being distributed this week to South Carolina's public schools, which provide results in about 15 minutes rather than days. Those are also voluntary to both school districts, which can opt out, and for students, whose parents must sign a consent form.

In other organizational matters, House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, R-York, was re-elected — also unanimously and without opposition — to a fourth term in his leadership position.

One prominent position to be filled Wednesday is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which has been vacant since Charleston Republican Peter McCoy resigned his seat in late March, when he was named the U.S. attorney for South Carolina.