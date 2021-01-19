SC House Democratic leader reports office vandalization, threatening mail

COLUMBIA — Windows at the law office of a top Democrat in the South Carolina Statehouse were smashed Monday, a week after he reported receiving a threatening letter in the mail.

The incidents follow what S.C. House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, called a sharp rise in angry calls to his office since he introduced a bill to ban specialty license plates that feature the Confederate Flag.

Rutherford posted photos of the windows to social media, which showed one of them had been hit near a sign commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. day. He also posted photos of a piece of mail his office received last week with no return address.

The mail piece featured images of the Confederate Flag and references to two former S.C. governors, David Beasley and Jim Hodges, both of whom sought to remove the flag from the Statehouse dome over two decades ago.

"Where are our rights?" is written in pen at the top of the page, followed by the message that Rutherford said he perceived as a threat: "You next."

"Anyone who thinks the fight for equality is over is unfortunately mistaken," Rutherford wrote on Facebook.

Rutherford said the windows were hit by two bricks sometime between 6:37 and 7:02 p.m. on Monday evening, when his office was empty. He reported the smashed office windows to Columbia police, who came to check that nobody had entered the office.