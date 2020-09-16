SC House approves spending $748M in COVID-19 aid, rejects hazard pay for state employees

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina House approved a COVID-19 funding bill Wednesday that puts an additional $93 million toward testing and provides grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits struggling to survive amid the pandemic.
The proposal passed 112-2 spends the $668 million remaining in federal aid, plus $80 million left in a pandemic-response account legislators created earlier this year from state reserves.
Democrats tried unsuccessfully to use $10 million to cover an additional 10 days of paid leave for state employees who must quarantine because they're diagnosed with or were exposed to the virus. Another defeated proposal would have provided $1,000 bonuses for up to 20,000 state employees who had to stay on the job during the shutdowns and couldn't work from home.
"We call state employees essential, but we’re not willing to put our money where our mouth is," said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who's long fought for raising state employees' pay.
"State employees are crying out for help," continued the Orangeburg Democrat. "They have been crying out for help for years now. Their cries have fallen on deaf ears."
Her proposal would have mimicked the $20 million for hazard pay that senators approved Tuesday in their budget proposal for the fiscal year that started 2½ months ago. But House leaders are so far declining to take up that bill at all, saying all of the projected $861 million surplus for the year should be set aside in case the economy continues to freefall.
House and Senate leaders will still have to negotiate on funding before wrapping up the special session.
The Senate passed its own coronavirus-funding bill Tuesday. That chamber spent only the $668 million that remains of a $1.9 billion chunk the state received earlier this year under the federal CARES Act. Under congressional rules, that money must be spent by Dec. 31, or it reverts to federal coffers.
Both chambers' plans put the bulk of the money into replenishing the state fund that pays unemployment benefits, though the House put in $30 million more, for $450 million.
The House also put more money toward grants for nonprofits and small businesses, but capped them at $25,000 — half of the Senate version's maximum. The House also broadens who qualifies.
Neither chamber's plan includes Gov. Henry McMaster's recommendation to use $50 million to reimburse school districts that offer parents a full week of face-to-face instruction. Last week, the Republican governor said he had no authority to mandate the option, so he was doing the only thing he could — ask the Legislature to incentivize it by covering costs such as cleaning supplies and protective gear.