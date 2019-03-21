COLUMBIA — A proposal introduced Thursday in the South Carolina House creates a legislative process for selling Santee Cooper, ensuring the Legislature maintains control of any potential sale.
The House's Republican and Democratic leaders filed the measure a day after Senate President Harvey Peeler stunned his colleagues by introducing legislation directing Gov. Henry McMaster to sell the public utility.
While both measures advocate selling South Carolina's only state-owned utility, they create widely divergent paths for doing so.
Peeler's proposal turned control over to the Republican governor who has been pushing to sell the utility for over a year. By state law, only the Legislature can approve whether to sell the New Deal-era utility, which provides electricity to about 2 million customers throughout the state, mostly through 20 electric co-operatives. The Senate plan would cede that authority.
The House plan keeps the issue before a joint House and Senate committee that has been studying what to do for the last eight months.
House Speaker Jay Lucas said it's the more responsible path, taking a slight dig at Wednesday's shocker.
"The possible sale of Santee Cooper should not be a solution in name only for the sake of headlines," said Lucas, R-Hartsville. "We have introduced a thoughtful, workable road map to achieve that sale and protect ratepayers. I am pleased that President Peeler has recognized that the time has come to sell Santee Cooper. Now we also have the way."
Under his plan, the joint committee — which McMaster sits on — would continue its "due diligence" in evaluating the bids it received last month and negotiate a "best and final written contractual offer" with a buyer. The committee would forward the offer to the Legislature for final approval.
Fifteen bids submitted as part of the committee’s review came from 10 separate investment firms and power companies. The bids, announced last month, included offers for all or parts of the public utility or to manage its power plants and utility lines.
McMaster has advocated selling Santee Cooper since soon after the public utility, along with partner South Carolina Electric & Gas, bailed on completing two reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in July 2017 after jointly spending $9 billion.
The governor has said selling the utility headquartered in Berkeley County, or parts of it, could be the only way to provide relief to its customers. The partially completed reactors account for half of the utility’s $8 billion debt.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.