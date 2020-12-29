SC high court suspends law license of ex-Richland County official charged with corruption

COLUMBIA — An ex-Richland County councilwoman accused of paying for vacations and shopping sprees with taxpayers' money has been temporarily barred from practicing law, according to a state Supreme Court order posted Tuesday.

The state's highest court suspended Dalhi Myers' license on Dec. 22, five days after a 24-count indictment accused her of using her government-issued credit card to spend lavishly on herself for two years — including on a trip to Greece.

She is barred from working as an attorney "until further order of this court," wrote Chief Justice Don Beatty, who appointed another attorney to take over her clients' cases in the meantime.

Court documents accuse Myers, elected to County Council in 2016, of charging tens of thousands of dollars in personal expenses since March 2018. Asked in June to reimburse the county, she wrote a $27,000 check that promptly bounced and later denied fault, blaming county officials for not better monitoring her card. She knew the money wasn't in her account, according to state prosecutors.

Myers, whose term was set to end Dec. 31, was removed from office two weeks early by Gov. Henry McMaster. The Republican governor appointed Cheryl English, who defeated Myers in the Democratic primary and was set to replace her Jan. 1.

Now she's suspended from her job as an attorney, too. The state courts' directory lists Myers' membership with the S.C. Bar as in "not good standing" and her license as in interim suspension.

Her attorney released a statement Tuesday calling the court's suspension normal procedure based solely on the indictment.

An interim suspension of a law license occurs "when any lawyer is indicted for a felony or what the Court defines as a 'serious crime,' " read the statement from Desa Ballard, an attorney representing Myers on the professional disciplinary matter but not the criminal charges.

"The Court has made no review or analysis of the merits of the accusation" against Myers, she said, adding that her client "maintains her innocence on all charges.”

Myers graduated from Howard University Law School in 1995 and had been a member of the S.C. Bar since 2002. Her website, www.myersbusinesslawers.com, was inactive on Tuesday.

A state grand jury indicted Myers on Dec. 17 on charges including embezzlement, misconduct in office, using government office for personal gain, writing a fraudulent check and using campaign money for personal expenses. She was released on her own recognizance after a hearing the next day in Richland County court.

She's accused of billing taxpayers for trips to Greece; a relative's graduation from Northern Illinois University; Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.; and to Newark, N.J., in search of NBA hall-of-famer Magic Johnson and former NFL player Richard Seymour, a state attorney said in the hearing.

Myers made up explanations for the trips in an effort to legitimatize the charges as government business, according to court documents.

The issue highlighted what the State Grand Jury's chief attorney, Creighton Waters, said was lax financial oversight by Richland County officials.

County Council Chairman Paul Livingston told The Post and Courier last week council members will consider changing the rules on their use of government credit cards.