SC has 78,676 regulations on everything from pools to hair braiders. Is it too much?

COLUMBIA — Do you have 6½ weeks to spare?

If so, then get comfortable, because that’s how long it would take to finish the scores of restrictions in South Carolina’s Code of Regulations from start to finish by reading it for 40 hours a week, according to a 2019 analysis by George Mason University’s Mercatus Center.

Clocking in at 4.7 million words, the bible of administrative law governs every conceivable corner of the state’s economy, from its ports to its cemeteries — 78,676 entries in all. That's lowest in the South and ninth lowest nationally of the 46 states surveyed by the center.

"Regulations are important because they help address failures of private markets, ensure a fair and competitive marketplace and establish ground rules that create certainty for entrepreneurs, businesses and their customers," said James Broughel, a Mercatus Center senior research fellow.

Would adding any more to South Carolina's books make any difference? Several lawmakers believe so, for different reasons. Limited government adherents insist that growing the list is a springboard for never-ending bureaucracy, threatening businesses and hampering prosperity.

But consumer protection and an assurance of quality are just as vital for a booming South Carolina economy, the counterargument goes.

The issue boiled over last month on the state House floor, where the factions debated a measure requiring residential pool installers to carry insurance on every project valued at $200 or more.

“A lot of times when we're passing these bills here, I'm hearing it's just a little percentage we're adding to the cost, but think of the bulk of it,” state Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, said during floor deliberations on the bill. “Is more government the solution to what we're doing, or is putting it in the hands of the market a better solution?”

What followed was a near hourlong dissertation on the benefits and pratfalls of government intervention into the livelihoods of South Carolina’s businesses.

Charleston Democrat Leon Stavrinakis said forcing residential pool installers to carry insurance removes dishonest contractors from the industry and gives jilted customers an avenue for compensation.

“Consumers in this state are getting, excuse me, screwed, by fly-by-night construction companies that come in under bid, take people's money upfront, dig a hole in their backyard and walk away,” Stavrinakis, an attorney, said. “And when they do enough of that, they fold their company, start a new one and you can sue them, but you're going to get a big, fat nothing.”

Comparatively, South Carolina’s regulatory environment is small. California has the most red tape, with 396,000 regulations, while South Dakota counts just 44,000. The federal code has 1.09 million.

Our neighbors are also more burdensome: States in the deep South tend to have on average 110,000 regulations each, about 30 percent more than South Carolina.

"Regulations should in general create benefits for society that outweigh their costs. It is when costs grow disproportionate to benefits that regulations become overly burdensome," Broughel said.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said throughout his administration that government needs to stop micromanaging businesses. In 2017, he created an executive order setting standards cabinet-level agencies had to meet when creating new guidelines, requiring five-year agency reviews of existing standards as well.

“Excessive government regulation is the No. 1 cause of death for businesses both large and small, and also the bane of investment,” McMaster said during his January State of the State address.

Under a bill proposed by state Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican and free market advocate, the governor’s office would submit to lawmakers annually suggestions for statutes, regulations, practices or positions that could be removed.

The idea has support in both chambers.

State Rep. Garry Smith, R-Simpsonville, is a former administrator for the Upstate city and Bamberg County. He was unimpressed at the notion of placing another roadblock for small business owners.

“Every time we try to fix all these little problems with certain bad people, it doesn't affect just those people who are doing it wrong, it affects everybody. Where do we draw the line? We license hair braiders, we tried to license people who actually shampoo your hair. At some point, we've got to say that enough is enough, that business does matter in this state.”

Ultimately, the House voted 69-45 in favor of the pool bill. One of its champions was Craig Gagnon, a Republican who runs a small chiropractor practice in his Abbeville district.

“This is stuff where people lose thousands of dollars because of bad actors and we're here to protect them,” Gagnon, a member of the House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, said.