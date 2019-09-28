This political jab goes well beyond the run-of-the-mill bumper sticker or campaign button.

A South Carolina gun chain is selling a part for a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle that's stamped with the words "NoBeto-15."

"No Beto," as in 'no' to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Palmetto State Armory, with seven locations in the state, is promoting the item to counter comments O'Rourke made at this month's Democratic debate.

The former Texas congressman from El Paso — site of an August mass shooting that killed 22 — said, "Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," as part of his lengthy response questioning the need for Americans to have weapons suited for a battlefield.

He pointed out that an AR-15 — a civilian version of a military rifle — was used in the deadly shootings in Odessa and Midland, Texas, that killed seven.

"We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore,” he said.

A Palmetto State Armory spokeswoman said the response was done to promote protecting gun rights after O'Rourke staked out his takings position.

"Beto is the only candidate being addressed due to his comments of taking AR-15s and AK-47s from law-abiding citizens," company marketing manager Logan Richardson said in a statement provided to Palmetto Politics.

Cost for the piece, called a lower receiver (it's the gun mid-section that includes where the trigger is housed and magazine clips are inserted) is $49.99. Wait time by mail: eight to nine weeks "due to unprecedented demand related to the recent political events," the website catalog says.

"We did the 'No Beto' lower receiver as a way to show solidarity with our customers and his blatant attack on the 2nd Amendment," Richardson said.

O'Rourke has by far been one of the more outspoken Democratic candidates on addressing gun violence, particularly as a result of the incidents back in his home state of Texas. One of the solution paths he's proposed is a mandatory buyback program, along with an assault weapons ban.

The stance has been widely condemned by gun-rights groups and even by some in his own party who say it is unfeasible; there are an estimated 16 million AR-15s and AK-47s in private hands in the U.S.

This also isn't the first commercial gun enterprise calling out O'Rourke. An Arizona dealer sold out all of its AR-15s and other weapons featured in its "Beto Special" within four hours, according to media reports.

Still, the idea that a gun piece spells out the name of a specific opposition candidate on a firearm takes the debate to a new and more personal level.

The O'Rourke campaign declined to comment on the labeling but said the week ahead marks a significant step in promoting the candidate's gun stance. Next weekend, Oct. 5-6, is being billed as a "Weekend of Action" on addressing gun violence.

"As part of the effort, Beto for South Carolina is providing engagement opportunities, tools and resources for volunteers and voters to become effective advocates for gun violence prevention in their own communities," the campaign said.

Richardson, of Palmetto State Armory, said that so far the "No Beto" sales results have been positive.

"They were received very well by the firearms community," she said.