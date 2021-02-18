SC governor set to sign bill banning most abortions, legal challenge already being filed

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to sign a strict abortion ban bill into law on Feb. 18, fulfilling a longtime promise and setting up immediate legal challenges for the state.

Even before McMaster signed the bill, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women's Clinic announced they were already filing a federal lawsuit seeking to block the bill from taking effect.

"If this law is allowed to go into effect, it will pose a serious threat to South Carolinians’ health and bodily autonomy," said Dr. Katherine Farris, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

The organizations will be represented in court by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and the law firm Burnette Shutt & McDaniel, P.A., according to a news release.

"This ban blatantly defies nearly 50 years of Supreme Court precedent protecting a person’s right to end a pregnancy," said Nancy Northrup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said his office "will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life."

The legislation, known by supporters as the "fetal heartbeat" bill, would ban abortions after around 6 to 8 weeks of pregnancies. McMaster's signature will add South Carolina to close to a dozen other states that have approved similar bills, all of which have been held up in the courts.

The House gave final approval to the bill on Feb. 18 by a vote of 74-39, almost entirely along party lines. Two Democrats voted for the bill and two Republicans voted against.

The signing ceremony in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse is scheduled for around 12:30 p.m., just minutes after the bill is expected to be ratified by the Senate and House. It will represent the culmination a swift legislative process that took just over a month from the bill's first hearing this session.

But in a broader sense, it will cap a years-long effort by Republican lawmakers, who had repeatedly been stymied by the Democratic minority in previous attempts to pass similar legislation but were able to move the bill through this year after expanding their Senate majority in the 2020 elections.

In a news conference on Feb. 17 shortly before the House passed the bill, McMaster acknowledged there would likely be lawsuits filed over the bill, saying that often happens "for big steps forward like this."

"Whether someone challenges or not is up to them," McMaster said. "That's what the courts are for."

But McMaster added that he believes abortion opponents will eventually prevail, even if it takes some time for the case to get to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Ultimately, it will stand because it is the right answer to a very serious question," McMaster said.

The Supreme Court has yet to take up a less extreme bill from Mississippi that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancies, but it did recently reinstate a federal requirement that women seeking to end their pregnancies using medications pick up a pill in person from a hospital or medical office.

Critics of the South Carolina bill note that many women may not even realize they are pregnant until after the six-week period, jeopardizing any chance they have of choosing whether to get an abortion. Supporters counter that an embryonic heartbeat is a sign of life, at which point abortions are tantamount in their eyes to murder.

"The beating hearts of unborn children should awaken the conscience of our nation to the tragedy and reality of abortion – which deprives innocent boys and girls of the fundamental right to life," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of national anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.

About 55 percent of abortions in South Carolina are conducted after six weeks of gestation, according to 2019 data from the state’s health department.

The South Carolina law includes a few exceptions for cases of rape or incest, if the life of the mother is in danger or if the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would render it nonviable outside the womb.

The rape or incest exception includes a provision that would require physicians to report those cases to the local sheriff and the state health agency, including the name and contact information of the woman.

That measure drew condemnation from South Carolina’s lone female sheriff, Charleston County’s Kristin Graziano, who argued it would re-traumatize rape victims.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.