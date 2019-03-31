COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster received more than $26,000 in gifts and travel last year — including a $2,495 guitar, $728 fire helmet and a $193 football ticket from Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.
The Panthers are working to move the team's headquarters and practice facilities to a $150 million complex in York County. The first set of economic incentives, up to $115 million in job tax breaks, is moving through the S.C. Statehouse.
McMaster's gift and travel haul was down roughly 15 percent from last year when he received a turducken and remains much lower than the six-figure totals of his predecessor, Nikki Haley.
More than 40 percent of McMaster's gifts and travel came from $10,800 in plane tickets, hotels and meals from the Republican Governors Association, according to his annual economic disclosure report released over the weekend.
Another $4,000 came from flights and hotel stays from state's main economic recruiter, the S.C. Department of Commerce.
The most expensive gift McMaster received last year was a $2,495 Gretsch electric guitar from musician Todd Taylor, a Spartanburg native who set the Guinness Book of World Records mark as the world's fastest banjo player.
The Legislature approved a bill last year that created "South Carolina Banjo Day" on the second Tuesday of March in Taylor's honor. Taylor also gave McMaster, a guitar player, a guitar strap and photo album worth another $78.
McMaster also received a $728 fire chief hat from Joe Palmer, executive director of the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association.
The governor accepted $667 in accommodations from Charleston-area restaurateur Donna Moeckel when he attended a S.C. Bar event honoring his father, McMaster's office said. He took another $315 in accommodations from the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In addition to the Panthers ticket, McMaster received two tickets to the RBC Heritage golf tournament (worth $750), a ticket to the Volvo Car Open tennis tournament ($75), two tickets to Clemson University football games ($228) from Clemson board member David Wilkins and a Carolina Cup steeplechase ticket ($30) from attorney Tom Mullikin, who leads the governor's floodwater commission.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey gave McMaster a gift bag worth $250 while tie-maker Randy Hanauer of Fort Mill gifted two ties valued at $145.
Other gifts to McMaster included lunches and dinners costing from $12 to $500, a king cake, a pocket knife, bottles of wine, books, calendars, shirts, hats and a jigsaw puzzle valued at $10.
McMaster did not list any different sources of personal income than previous years. He made $106,078 as governor and earned money from his family's Columbia residential rental business, PJM Properties.
State law does not require McMaster to disclose how much money he and his family earns outside state government work, but tax records supplied during last year's governor election show the McMasters make about $300,000 a year from their rental business.