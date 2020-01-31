COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster had a bad week — and one really bad day.

On Thursday, news broke that two of the governor's picks to lead state agencies withdrew their names from contention.

And, while the situations leading to their decisions were very different, the common denominator is a misstep in the governor's office — not realizing a state law prevented one pick from taking the job and not ensuring the other's application was error-free.

In a state where the Legislature holds the bulk of the power, one authority the governor does have is choosing who runs some of the biggest state agencies. But even that power can be blocked by the Senate. Thursday's double whammy means three of McMaster's seven choices in the last year to lead Cabinet agencies haven't been confirmed.

"There’s no question this is an embarrassing failure on the part of the governor’s office," said Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia.

"To see two nominees reach the point where they couldn’t go forward for issues that should have been caught in the internal screening process is not a good look," said the Marines veteran and former prosecutor. "To not have done the basic due diligence on something that is a relatively routine undertaking, that being the appointment process, is nothing short of embarrassing — and to be clear, not for the nominees."

Senators were more sympathetic.

"Sometimes things come up you just miss," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said, "and you get surprised."

Veterans Affairs: Cannot serve

Last April, McMaster pushed to get longtime friend Stephen Morris to lead the state's aging agency, but his nomination was defeated in the Senate after accusations of discrimination.

During the past week, the governor lost an agency head nominee in a novel way.

McMaster learned Monday about a state law that prevents a legislator from being appointed to run an agency in the same term he helped create it.

The discovery from Senate staff came a day before a scheduled confirmation hearing for state Rep. Bobby Cox of Greer, the Republican governor's pick to lead the new Veterans Affairs Department, which the freshman legislator voted for last year.

After attorneys for the Senate and McMaster spent several days trying to determine whether a workaround existed, Cox decided "he didn't want to play that game," said Sen. Katrina Shealy, chairwoman of the committee screening Cox.

"We wanted to make sure there wasn't some loophole," said the Lexington Republican. "We didn't want to embarrass Rep. Cox. But the law's very firm in what it says."

Without question, she said, Cox, who served four combat tours in Iraq as an Army Ranger, would have sailed through the confirmation process, if not for that 81-year-old law. His reference letters from military brass were so outstanding, "if they were mine, I'd put them in a frame," Shealy said.

McMaster, the state's former two-term attorney general, apologized to Cox for not spotting the law long before the eve of his first hearing. Cox was chosen following a six-month review of more than a dozen applicants.

"We've readily admitted that was a mistake on the staff’s part and we should have caught that obscure statute we simply didn’t catch," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Friday. "It should have been caught."