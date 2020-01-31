COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster had a bad week — and one really bad day.
On Thursday, news broke that two of the governor's picks to lead state agencies withdrew their names from contention.
And, while the situations leading to their decisions were very different, the common denominator is a misstep in the governor's office — not realizing a state law prevented one pick from taking the job and not ensuring the other's application was error-free.
In a state where the Legislature holds the bulk of the power, one authority the governor does have is choosing who runs some of the biggest state agencies. But even that power can be blocked by the Senate. Thursday's double whammy means three of McMaster's seven choices in the last year to lead Cabinet agencies haven't been confirmed.
"There’s no question this is an embarrassing failure on the part of the governor’s office," said Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia.
"To see two nominees reach the point where they couldn’t go forward for issues that should have been caught in the internal screening process is not a good look," said the Marines veteran and former prosecutor. "To not have done the basic due diligence on something that is a relatively routine undertaking, that being the appointment process, is nothing short of embarrassing — and to be clear, not for the nominees."
Senators were more sympathetic.
"Sometimes things come up you just miss," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said, "and you get surprised."
Veterans Affairs: Cannot serve
Last April, McMaster pushed to get longtime friend Stephen Morris to lead the state's aging agency, but his nomination was defeated in the Senate after accusations of discrimination.
During the past week, the governor lost an agency head nominee in a novel way.
McMaster learned Monday about a state law that prevents a legislator from being appointed to run an agency in the same term he helped create it.
The discovery from Senate staff came a day before a scheduled confirmation hearing for state Rep. Bobby Cox of Greer, the Republican governor's pick to lead the new Veterans Affairs Department, which the freshman legislator voted for last year.
After attorneys for the Senate and McMaster spent several days trying to determine whether a workaround existed, Cox decided "he didn't want to play that game," said Sen. Katrina Shealy, chairwoman of the committee screening Cox.
"We wanted to make sure there wasn't some loophole," said the Lexington Republican. "We didn't want to embarrass Rep. Cox. But the law's very firm in what it says."
Without question, she said, Cox, who served four combat tours in Iraq as an Army Ranger, would have sailed through the confirmation process, if not for that 81-year-old law. His reference letters from military brass were so outstanding, "if they were mine, I'd put them in a frame," Shealy said.
McMaster, the state's former two-term attorney general, apologized to Cox for not spotting the law long before the eve of his first hearing. Cox was chosen following a six-month review of more than a dozen applicants.
"We've readily admitted that was a mistake on the staff’s part and we should have caught that obscure statute we simply didn’t catch," McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said Friday. "It should have been caught."
One possibility was waiting until after Cox's term ended in January 2021 to appoint him. Symmes applauded Cox for deciding veterans shouldn't wait for the advocacy role to be filled.
Public Safety: Application mishap
Hours later, word came publicly that North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess bowed out of consideration to lead the state Department of Public Safety, citing the unexpected strain the confirmation process was putting on his family.
It came a week after Burgess' first and only confirmation hearing, when senators publicly questioned his tax liens for five years between 2007 and 2012. He assured them the nearly $32,000 debt had been paid in full.
The problem — at least, the only one discussed publicly — was that he'd put the wrong years on his application. He'd written that it spanned four years beginning in 2006. Senators told him to amend his application before the next hearing, which never came.
Symmes called it a "minor discrepancy," especially since Burgess supplied the documentation for the correct years.
"It was not a mistake that warranted the distraction it caused," he said.
He contends Senate staff should have asked Burgess to amend the application before the hearing took place, which has occurred for other jobs requiring senators' approval.
"I think that’s indicative of the fact senators had problems with Chief Burgess’ nomination that we simply aren't privy to at this point," Symmes said.
But he did acknowledge the mistake gave fuel to any opposition.
"When you give some people an inch, they take a mile. In this situation, we didn’t give them an inch, we gave them even less than that and they weaponized it," Symmes said. "I think it is clear there will be more careful consideration of such minor discrepancies in the future."
Sen. Marlon Kimpson, who sits on the screening panel, said Friday it comes down to racism.
In December, the governor's office received an anonymous letter criticizing him for naming a "city police officer" to lead the large state law enforcement agency. Attached to the two-page letter were printouts of web page photos of the agency's leaders, largely African American, which the writer said showed "reverse discrimination."
"If this city police officer is confirmed, we are gone. There will be a mass exodus," the letter read. It went on to allege that Burgess, who is black, "is big in his community because it is largely African American."
Legislators from around the state, both black and white, who wholeheartedly supported Burgess' nomination say that's nonsense.
"We must root out the vestiges of racism in our state government and I think this is just another example of a nominee being treated unfairly" said Kimpson, D-Charleston.
Burgess joined his hometown police department 30 years ago and rose through the ranks to be chief in 2018. He's been credited with preventing North Charleston from erupting into violence in 2015 after a white police officer was seen on video fatally shooting a black man in the back as he ran away from a traffic stop.
Kimpson said he didn't fault McMaster at all, instead thanking him for "working hard" to keep Burgess' confirmation on track after the tax issues arose.