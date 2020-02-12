SC Gov. Henry McMaster rocks and rolls all night with Kiss

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster rocked out with Kiss on Tuesday.
He met with the legendary group and got to watch Kiss next to the stage before receiving a special bonus after the show.
Before the concert at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena that was part of a farewell tour, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, chatted backstage with band members in their famous costumes and full face makeup.
They handed the group a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Kiss Day" in South Carolina, which the governor read to the rock group who towered over him in their platform shoes.
Welcome to South Carolina @KISS - Today is @KISS day in South Carolina by proclamation of SC Gov @henrymcmaster pic.twitter.com/kwLeKnnKzk— Trey Walker (@TreyWalker) February 12, 2020
The proclamation asked residents to "rock and roll all night in recognition of the contributions and achievements of Kiss," a reference to one of the band's biggest hits.
Then the Palmetto State's first couple stood next to the stage during the concert for an up-close view. At one point, Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer approached the the 72-year-old governor, known for breaking out a guitar himself on the campaign trail.
No word if Thayer gave McMaster a chance to shred the solo during "Shout It Out Loud" or if 70-year-old Kiss frontman Gene Simmons offered an endorsement for the Republican governor's re-election bid.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/lRoUfQgpmQ— Trey Walker (@TreyWalker) February 12, 2020
But the governor got some more Kiss cred after the show with a photo posted by McMaster chief of staff Trey Walker.
Simmons is sticking out his long tongue while pointing at how he stained McMaster's white button-down shirt with fake blood that has become a trademark of the band's show.
Some dry cleaner in town will have a challenge ahead of them.