SC Gov. Henry McMaster rocks and rolls all night with Kiss

McMaster Kiss
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer during the band's concert in Columbia on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster rocked out with Kiss on Tuesday.

He met with the legendary group and got to watch Kiss next to the stage before receiving a special bonus after the show.

Before the concert at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena that was part of a farewell tour, McMaster and his wife, Peggy, chatted backstage with band members in their famous costumes and full face makeup.

They handed the group a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Kiss Day" in South Carolina, which the governor read to the rock group who towered over him in their platform shoes.

The proclamation asked residents to "rock and roll all night in recognition of the contributions and achievements of Kiss," a reference to one of the band's biggest hits. 

Then the Palmetto State's first couple stood next to the stage during the concert for an up-close view. At one point, Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer approached the the 72-year-old governor, known for breaking out a guitar himself on the campaign trail.

No word if Thayer gave McMaster a chance to shred the solo during "Shout It Out Loud" or if 70-year-old Kiss frontman Gene Simmons offered an endorsement for the Republican governor's re-election bid.

But the governor got some more Kiss cred after the show with a photo posted by McMaster chief of staff Trey Walker.

Simmons is sticking out his long tongue while pointing at how he stained McMaster's white button-down shirt with fake blood that has become a trademark of the band's show.

Some dry cleaner in town will have a challenge ahead of them.

