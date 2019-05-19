COLUMBIA — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is ready to fight for another term and for a chance to make history.
In preparation for a 2022 re-election bid, McMaster has re-hired the chief campaign strategist who has won the last three S.C. governor elections and added the political fundraiser behind Nikki Haley's successful governor runs.
Upstate businesswoman Pamela Evette will join McMaster as his running mate again, said Tim Pearson, who led governor's 2018 run as well as Haley's two campaigns.
Word about 2022 staffing ends speculation that McMaster, who turns 72 on Memorial Day, might serve only one term.
"We think it’s important to get started now for two reasons. First, it will help ensure the campaign has the resources and the infrastructure we need," Pearson told The Post and Courier. "Second, it sends a message to the people of South Carolina that Henry McMaster is committed to continuing to serve our state."
If he wins and completes the term, McMaster would serve 10 years to become the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.
Before winning a first four-term last year, McMaster spent two years in the governor's office with a promotion from lieutenant governor in early 2017 when Haley resigned to become United Nations ambassador.
In office, McMaster has worked to improve the fractured relationship between the governor's office and the Legislature from previous administrations. He worked on coordinating budget priorities, including education.
He has pushed economic development and is about to push through $115 million in tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move its headquarters and practice facilities from Charlotte to Rock Hill. He also deftly handled hurricanes, including Florence that flooded the Pee Dee in September.
His approval rating has risen in the past year from 48 percent to 57 percent, the sixth-highest among the nation's governors, according to polling from Morning Consult. McMaster's approval rating is just below Haley before she left office.
But McMaster has run into problems with appointments in the past month where his choices to lead the board of state-owned utility Santee Cooper and run the Department on Aging were rejected by the Senate.
McMaster's 33-year career in politics has been a help and a hinderance. His experience, including two terms as attorney general and nine years as state GOP Party chair, built name-recognition but has been used to hammer him as part of the status quo in Columbia.
Even though he was the incumbent, McMaster had to fight hard to win last year's governor election.
McMaster drew four primary challengers and needed to survive a runoff to reach the November election.
He was attacked for signing a bill that steered more state and local government money to cover a pension shortfall and for his longtime ties to political consultant Richard Quinn at the center of the Statehouse corruption probe. He was helped when President Donald Trump, an ally whom McMaster endorsed early in his 2016 presidential campaign, and Vice President Mike Pence came to South Carolina for rallies in the days before the runoff.
McMaster won the general election against Democratic state Rep. James Smith handily.
For his re-election run, McMaster is bringing in a new finance team after struggles at times to raise money during the 2018 campaign.
While raising a near-state record $8.1 million, McMaster needed to loan his campaign $100,000 in the week before the general election. Seven outside organizations also spent at least $1.7 million on McMaster's behalf.
He had $110,863 in the bank at the end of March.
For 2022, McMaster has hired Marisa Crawford to lead fundraising to succeed his longtime fundraiser Brad Henry and Caroline Wren, who also was a former fundraiser for Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Crawford has worked as a fundraiser for Haley, Gov. David Beasley and National Republican Senatorial Committee and run governor inaugural committees for McMaster, Haley and Gov. Mark Sanford.
No one has announced a bid to run in 2022, though Republican Greenville businessman John Warren is reportedly weighing another challenge. Warren, who self-financed much of his campaign where he touted himself as a political outsider, lost to McMaster in the primary runoff.
He was attacked for not being to stop a roads bill that included a gas-tax hike