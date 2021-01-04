SC GOP split on plans to object to Biden's electoral college victory

The eight Republicans in South Carolina's congressional delegation are divided on plans by GOP lawmakers to object to the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win, with a majority supporting the long-shot effort and others questioning the wisdom of seeking to overrule states' authority.

Congress will meet Wednesday to perform the ordinarily routine task of counting and confirming each state's certified Electoral College votes, which show Biden defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump 306 to 232.

Given that Democrats maintain a slim majority in the U.S. House, the outcome of the process is all but certain to leave the result unchanged. But it will produce a day of high-stakes political theater, exposing fissures among Republicans about the extent to which they should continue backing Trump's refusal to concede.

Four South Carolina Republicans — Reps. Jeff Duncan of Laurens, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill, William Timmons of Greenville and Joe Wilson of Springdale — joined dozens of House members in plans to object, citing debunked and unfounded claims of fraud or changes to election procedures in several key states.

Two other Republicans — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of Seneca and U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach — voiced skepticism about the value of objecting but said they would hear out their colleagues during Wednesday's debates before reaching a final conclusion.

Just one S.C. Republican — newly elected U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of Charleston — explicitly came out in opposition to the effort, saying she does not believe Congress should intervene in the states' constitutionally granted role to administer elections.

The only member of South Carolina's delegation yet to publicly stake out any position at all is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, who did not respond to requests for comment last week or Monday.

The objectors

Timmons, Duncan, Norman and Wilson each put out statements offering similar rationales for their plans to object. They argued that changes to voting laws in several key states in the months leading up to Election Day created the possibility of fraud or "irregularities" warranting further investigation.

"The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud," Wilson said.

Election officials in South Carolina and across the county, along with Trump's own now-former Attorney General Bill Barr, have said they found no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the election's outcome. Courts have repeatedly dismissed dozens of lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies disputing the results.

The quartet of S.C. objectors also share a similar political dynamic: They all hail from reliably Republican districts where they would be more likely to face a credible threat to reelection in a GOP primary against conservative challengers than in a general election against Democrats.

Danielle Vinson, a politics professor at Furman University in Greenville, said many of the South Carolina congressmen vocally decrying the Electoral College results may be doing so in the name of considering their political futures.

"In the Upstate, the only way these guys lose is in a primary," Vinson said. "You’re seeing the politics of convenience."

Gibbs Knotts, a political science professor at the College of Charleston, said the congressmen are backing "a short-term play to stay in Trump’s good graces." “Long-term," Knotts added, "I don’t think history will remember their move fondly.”

The anti-objector

The Wednesday vote will be Mace’s first major moment in the spotlight as the newest GOP congressional member from South Carolina. Prior to being sworn in last week, Mace said she planned to stand by the election results and wouldn’t block the Electoral College’s certification in favor of Biden.

Unlike the objectors, Mace narrowly won her race against Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham in November and is likely to face a formidable reelection challenge from Democrats two years from now in what has emerged as the state's only swing district.

Mace said she studied Title 3 of the U.S. Code, namely Section 15, as her reasoning for letting the results stand. Her logic is that Congress’ role as defined by the Constitution is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.

Additionally, she pointed out that not a single state has submitted multiple conflicting slates of electoral votes. Mace said she doesn’t want to undermine the role of state governments when it comes to electing the president.

"There’s nothing in the Constitution that provides for any single member of Congress to overturn the results of the Electoral College," Mace said.

Mace said she does believe there were some issues during the election, but argued those should be thoroughly examined by the state governments.

"I do believe that history will show that there was an element of voter fraud in the election," Mace said. "But it has to be investigated first."

The listeners

Graham and Rice find themselves somewhere in between the two camps: open but skeptical of the possibility of siding with the objectors.

Though he is one of Trump's closest allies, Graham said it is incumbent on the objectors to "provide clear and convincing evidence" that courts and state legislatures erred when they determined that there was no fraud in order for him to agree with them.

"My colleagues will have the opportunity to make this case, and I will listen closely," Graham said. "But they have a high bar to clear."

In a Monday interview with The Post and Courier, Rice said he is waiting to hear Wednesday's debate and continuing to do his own research on the relevant constitutional provisions.

"I don’t want to jump the gun on this thing," Rice said. "I want to hear what both sides present and then make my position known."

But Rice also said he is confident the objections will not change the outcome of the election and that any Republicans suggesting otherwise are "not being honest with people."

"As a protest I understand, as a mechanism to shine light on this I understand, but is this going to overturn the election and give Donald Trump four more years? No, it’s not," Rice said. "Unfortunately, there are more Democrats in the House than Republicans."

The Democrat

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina's lone Democratic congressman and the House majority whip, called the Republican attempt to challenge the Electoral College "a mockery" of democracy.

In a Sunday interview on MSNBC, Clyburn said the Republicans are fully aware of the results from Nov. 3 and that they've seen "recount on top of recount" in every state they are challenging but are still failing to accept the outcome that Biden won in the face of fact.

"They are posturing and they are absolutely endangering the future of this country," the Columbia Democrat said.

He went on to call America "a beacon on the hill" for the world to emulate but said Republican posturing is damaging the nation and its reputation.

"And for them to be doing things that subvert that reputation," Clyburn said, "it is something that I never thought that I would see in this country."

Reporter Tyler Fleming and Politics Editor Schuyler Kropf contributed to this report.