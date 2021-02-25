SC GOP lawmaker proposes burying Trump at Statehouse if blocked from Arlington cemetery

COLUMBIA — If President Donald Trump isn't allowed to go to Arlington National Cemetery, there may be a spot waiting on the manicured grounds of the S.C. Statehouse.

A South Carolina Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Feb. 25 that would allow the president to have the honor of being buried at the Statehouse.

The offer, from state Rep. RJ May, R-Lexington, comes in response to a bill Democrats recently introduced in Congress that would prevent federal funds from being used for the burial any former president who has been impeached twice by the U.S. House.

That bill was transparently directed at Trump, who is the only president who has been impeached twice. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

One of the anti-Trump-in-Arlington Democrats, U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., said the country "should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as President."

So May, a freshman lawmaker, offered his response bill to let any twice-acquitted president be buried on South Carolina's Statehouse grounds instead.

"South Carolina is pushing back against liberals in Washington," said May. "Whether they're pushing gun grabs, job-killing tax increases, or burial denial for former presidents, we're ready to stand up for South Carolina values."

If Trump accepts the honor, a state agency would be tasked with identifying a location for the burial and erecting a grave marker.

Only one person is buried on Statehouse grounds: Swanson Lunsford, a Revolutionary War captain and civic leader in Columbia, who died of yellow fever in 1799.

His grave is in a remote spot in the corner of the grounds.

May told The Post and Courier he has between 20 and 25 co-sponsors.

What about former First Lady Melania Trump?

May said his bill doesn't specifically include her, but as an afterthought he said he would be in favor of her allowing to join him if she wanted, and that it could be discussed if the bill ever makes it to the House floor.

Six governors are buried across the street in the cemetery of historic Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, which is traditionally where governors have a prayer service before their inauguration on Statehouse grounds.

McMaster broke with that tradition by having his service at his home church of First Presbyterian a block away.