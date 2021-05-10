SC getting $2.5B, plus more for counties and cities, from COVID-19 relief package

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's state government will receive $2.5 billion from the latest coronavirus-relief package, according to allocations released by the federal government on May 10, and many county and municipal governments will also get their own substantial pots of funding.

All 46 counties will receive some level of financial assistance, ranging from $1.7 million for Allendale County to $102 million for Greenville County. Charleston County will get around $80 million, while neighboring Berkeley will get $44 million and Dorchester close to $31 million.

Additionally, 17 municipal governments will get their own funding, with the smallest amount of around $2 million going to North Myrtle Beach and Bluffton, and the highest total of $27 million for Columbia.

In the Lowcountry, North Charleston will get $24 million, Charleston will receive $21 million and Summerville close to $8 million.

The influx of funds comes from a national pot of $350 billion in emergency funding for state and local governments from the latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, dubbed the "American Rescue Plan," which passed Congress and was signed into law by President Joe Biden in early March.

In a call with reporters, deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the COVID-19 pandemic had damaged the finances of state and local governments around the country, forcing them to spend money on emergency services and keep their economies afloat while cutting into their revenue sources.

"It is a top priority for the Treasury to make sure we do everything we can to help those who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19 and promote a strong and equitable recovery," Adeyemo said.

Local governments will be able to access the funds in the coming days and will have significant flexibility to decide how they want to spend it.

Approved uses for the money include public health expenses, mitigating economic harms to residents and small businesses, replacing lost government revenue, providing premium pay for frontline workers and investing in local infrastructure.

The only two uses that governments are specifically barred from using the funds for are offsetting any tax cuts that stemmed from a change in law after March 3, 2021, and for making deposits to a pension fund.