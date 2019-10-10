COLUMBIA — Nothing sells in the South like religion, love for the country and the right to bear arms.

An Upstate Ford dealership's "God, Guns and America" promotion that includes a Bible and semi-automatic rifle has tripled vehicle sales during the normally slow month of October as word spread nationally about the unique sales pitch, its general manager said Thursday.

But the promotion has brought some social media backlash and comes three months after the automaker reportedly called off a similar promotion in Alabama because of a shooting at another Ford dealership.

A week after Carolina Ford in Honea Path began offering a free Bible, American flag and a "Smith & Wesson AR" rifle for every vehicle sold, its promotion posts on Facebook disappeared.

Carolina Ford General Manager Derrick Hughes suspects gun opponents are clicking to "report" posts on the dealership's page so posts about the promotion vanish. But the sales offer will continue through November, he said.

The national buzz, including a spot on Fox Business Channel, has been humbling, he said, noting people are calling from as far away as Alaska to say they want to buy a vehicle from the rural South Carolina dealership to show their support. The promotion was designed to help Carolina Ford, located 35 miles south of Greenville, "stand out" in the conservative Upstate during its slowest months of the year.

"We're not political in any way. We're not pushing religion on anyone. It's just a promotion," Hughes said. "I do believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe in gun control."

The gun giveaway comes with an asterisk.

Buyers aren't driving off with a rifle in the backseat. Instead, they get a voucher to get a Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 from Locked-N-Loaded in nearby Abbeville. Buyers must pass an FBI background check. The voucher can also serve as a $400 credit toward anything else sold at the hunting and fishing supply store.

All of the estimated 30 buyers since the promotion started have happily chosen the "plinking" rifle, and no one's declined the voucher or the King James Bible, Hughes said.

While media articles and social media posts nationwide refer to the gun as an AR-15, the voucher is actually for a lighter weight rifle that shoots .22-caliber bullets, which are much smaller, cheaper and less powerful those those typically used in an AR-15.

Hughes said he sees nothing misleading about advertising a "Smith & Wesson AR," as "AR" stands for the ArmaLite rifle body type.

"We haven’t had anyone complain about the .22. It’s a fun gun to shoot. You can take it to the range and shoot it all day long and not worry about your hearing or shoulder hurting," he said. "It’s the same gun your grandfather used to use to shoot squirrels and rabbits. It's just a different build."

So far, everyone has passed the background check, said store owner Jay Ashley, who retired from the Army five years ago after getting injured in Iraq.

Gun opponents consider the promotion revolting, in general. Angry comments on social media have said the dealership will be liable for future school shootings.

"I think it's horrible in today's climate," Anderson County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Kay said of the offer. "I'm sure there's a base of people who think it's a great idea, but as a concerned citizen, I think it's not the way to go."

Carolina Ford's promotion comes several months after Ford's corporate office reportedly put an end to a very similar "God, Guns and Freedom" July Fourth promotion at a dealership in rural Alabama.

Chatom Ford, about an hour north of Mobile, offered a 12-gauge shotgun instead of a semi-automatic rifle. Customers there received a certificate to buy the gun at either of two stores.

But it ended the ads and replaced the gun giveaway with a $200 gift certificate, reportedly at the request of Ford Motor Co. The Alabama promotion came days after a shooting at a San Francisco Bay Ford dealership, at which a fired employee fatally shot two people before killing himself.

But a Ford spokesman told the Detroit Free Press the automaker won't interfere with the South Carolina promotion.

"Our dealers are independent businesses," Said Deep told the Michigan newspaper. "This is a local promotion, not something directed by Ford. We understand customers are given gift certificates they can apply to a range of sporting goods. Obviously, promotions have to be lawful — as this one is."

Deep did not return multiple calls from The Post and Courier.

Hughes said he hasn't heard from anyone at Ford and wasn't alerted to the Alabama promotion until after his began.

And while the dealership has gotten angry calls — six counted on Thursday, as opposed to 63 calls of support as of mid-day — he doesn't believe the promotion will bring violence there.

"Most people making those phone calls are from California or Michigan, or one from Massachusetts," he said. "What happened in California was a disgruntled, fired employee. We're not really worried about it, though anything can happen anywhere in the world."