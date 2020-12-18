SC first lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19; Gov. McMaster tests negative

COLUMBIA — South Carolina first lady Peggy McMaster, the wife of Gov. Henry McMaster, has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a routine test on Thursday afternoon, the governor's office said Friday.

McMaster also was tested Thursday and his results came back negative. Following new federal and state guidelines from health officials, the governor will quarantine for the next seven days and work from home while being tested regularly, his office said.

McMaster said his wife "is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits."

"This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials," McMaster said. "We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified."

The McMasters, both 73, attended a White House Christmas party on Monday and both tested negative in advance of the event, according to McMaster's office. They also both met with Vice President Mike Pence last Thursday in Greenville.

They also attended a church service in Taylors, where McMaster awarded the Order of the Palmetto to former state Sen. Mike Fair. Photos showed the McMasters and much of the congregation not wearing masks.

The news of Peggy McMaster's positive test came on a day when South Carolina broke its single-day record for new cases. The state has logged more positive cases in the past five days than in March, April and May combined.

In recent days, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, and Richland County Sheriff Leon test have tested positive for COVID-19. Lt. Gov. Pam Evette tested positive in September.